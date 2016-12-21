Yahoo discloses biggest breach in history (for a second time): Tech Today
In this week's wrap-up, Yahoo tells the world that over a billion accounts were compromised in 2013. A report says the news could impact Verizon's purchase of the company.
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. Yahoo announced it was the subject of an enormous hack in 2013. The breach effected more than one billion accounts. That's a billion with a b. Data stolen included names, email addresses, dates of birth, and encrypted passwords. Security questions and answers were also stolen, but some of those were not encrypted. A Bloomberg source said this news could impact Verizon's purchase of Yahoo. Verizon agreed to buy Yahoo for $4.83 billion earlier in the year. However, Yahoo has disclosed two massive breaches since then. The Bloomberg report says Verizon could be looking to lower the purchase price or, potentially, kill the deal entirely. Apple's AirPod wireless headphones finally went on sale on December 13th. The headphones were originally to be released in October. However, they were delayed. Sales must have been good, because the AirPods are now on backorder at Apple's online store. One rumor said that AirPods will be available at Apple's brick and mortar stores on Monday, December 19th. Uber's self-driving cars are now picking up passengers in San Francisco, California. Similar to its Pittsburgh plan, there is a person in the driver seat to take over as necessary, as well as someone in the passenger seat to record data. The California DMV is not happy with Uber, because the company does not have an autonomous vehicle testing permit. Uber claims it does not need such a permit, because its cars still require a person behind the wheel. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest, by downloading the CNET Tech Today app, in the Apple App Store.