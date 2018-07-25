Your video, "Xiaomi's Mi A2 is a tantalising budget phone -- if you can get it"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Xiaomi's Mi A2 is a tantalising budget phone -- if you can get it

It has the tech, the good looks and the low price, but this solid all rounder is only available in China, India and Spain. UK, wider Europe and US fans are out of luck.
1:41 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Xiaomi may be the new champion of phone teasing. As it came all the way to London to show me this. It's the me A two and it's a very affordable phone. It's packed with some great specs. Lovely, I though, but it is kind of a mute point for me as this phone is only available in China. India and Spain. [MUSIC] Those of you in the US, UK, or wider Europe may like the look of its metal, gold colored body. You may like the big six inch display and you may appreciate how sharp text looks with the full HD plus resolution. You may also like the extremely reasonable 250 Euro or about $290 price tag. But too bad because this phone is not for you. So you wont care that it has got Qualcomm snaptrack in 660 processor that handles gaming and photo editing well. And speaking of photos, you won't care a ha'penny flip of the dual camera set up on the back takes pretty descent outdoor shots and has a portrait mode for those neat portraits with the out of focus backgrounds. Does this make me as big a phone tease as Xio Mi? Well, yes, probably, and for that, I suppose I should apologize. If you're in a country where Xio Mi is selling the Mi A2, then this phone really is worth looking at. It's got some great tech inside it and it does have A very reasonable price tag. If you're not, then of course, you have the option of trying to order it through one of the various unofficial imported and resellers, who will inevitably sell it through Amazon. Or you could just look towards other affordable brands, like [UNKNOWN]. Or maybe you could just get together some of your best friends and start a vicious letter writing campaign to [UNKNOWN] to try and convince them to sell this phone in more countries.

Latest Phones videos

Video: Moto G6, G6 Play and E5 Plus budget phone comparison
Moto G6, G6 Play and E5 Plus budget phone comparison
4:11
​We ​test a slew of affordable phones from Motorola​.
Play video
Video: An early look at the ultrasonic fingerprint reader likely headed to Galaxy S10
An early look at the ultrasonic fingerprint reader likely headed to Galaxy S10
1:40
We play with a Qualcomm demo of an in-screen sensor that uses sound waves to verify your identity.
Play video
Video: Huawei's P20 Lite gives you a lot of features for not much
Huawei's P20 Lite gives you a lot of features for not much
1:32
And it looks a lot more expensive than it is, too.
Play video
Video: Galaxy J3 is an underwhelming midrange phone
Galaxy J3 is an underwhelming midrange phone
1:46
Featuring a 5-inch display, an 8-megapixel camera and Android 8.0, this year's Galaxy J3 isn't as compelling as the Moto G6 Play.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 vs. Pixel 2: Which phone is better?
Galaxy S9 vs. Pixel 2: Which phone is better?
5:01
Two Android heavyweights. Only one winner. Let's break it down.
Play video
Video: Motorola Moto G6 and G6 Play review
Motorola Moto G6 and G6 Play review
3:20
One phone has sleek new features and the other has a big battery. But both are easy on your wallet.
Play video
Video: Samsung phones might be secretly texting photos, Yelp beats negative reviewers
Samsung phones might be secretly texting photos, Yelp beats negative reviewers
1:25
Today's tech news includes rumours of Samsung phones texting photos without permission, a win for Yelp on negative reviews and Uber's...
Play video
Video: Camera showdown: iPhone X vs OnePlus 6
Camera showdown: iPhone X vs OnePlus 6
5:11
Both the iPhone X and OnePlus 6 have dual cameras, but one is half the price of the other. Does it hold its own?
Play video