Xiaomi's Mi A2 is a tantalising budget phone -- if you can get it

[MUSIC] Xiaomi may be the new champion of phone teasing. As it came all the way to London to show me this. It's the me A two and it's a very affordable phone. It's packed with some great specs. Lovely, I though, but it is kind of a mute point for me as this phone is only available in China. India and Spain. [MUSIC] Those of you in the US, UK, or wider Europe may like the look of its metal, gold colored body. You may like the big six inch display and you may appreciate how sharp text looks with the full HD plus resolution. You may also like the extremely reasonable 250 Euro or about $290 price tag. But too bad because this phone is not for you. So you wont care that it has got Qualcomm snaptrack in 660 processor that handles gaming and photo editing well. And speaking of photos, you won't care a ha'penny flip of the dual camera set up on the back takes pretty descent outdoor shots and has a portrait mode for those neat portraits with the out of focus backgrounds. Does this make me as big a phone tease as Xio Mi? Well, yes, probably, and for that, I suppose I should apologize. If you're in a country where Xio Mi is selling the Mi A2, then this phone really is worth looking at. It's got some great tech inside it and it does have A very reasonable price tag. If you're not, then of course, you have the option of trying to order it through one of the various unofficial imported and resellers, who will inevitably sell it through Amazon. Or you could just look towards other affordable brands, like [UNKNOWN]. Or maybe you could just get together some of your best friends and start a vicious letter writing campaign to [UNKNOWN] to try and convince them to sell this phone in more countries.