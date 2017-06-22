Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Phones

Xiaomi's Mi 6 is shiny and powerful

The Chinese company's flagship phone hits all the right notes except for one: Availability.
[MUSIC] The Xiaomi Mi 6 is a brilliant, shiny, and a great phone to have. But it's shame the rest of the world won't get to pass in its glory. That's because the phone is currently only sold in China, though Xiaomi did tell me it will be heading to other markets soon. The delay will mean you may be better off getting other similarly spec phones which are already available, such as the Sony Xperia XZ Premium or the Samsung Galaxy S8. At it's heart the phone is powered by a Qualcomm snap dragon 835 processor has 6 gigabytes of ram and either 64 or 128 gigabytes of storage. The Ni-6 has 4G but likely won't work in the US As its bands are meant for use in China. However, the 4G does work in places like Singapore. The dual cameras here are much like the iPhone 7 Plus and is capable of taking portrait shots. If you're looking to get the Me6, I suggest waiting a little while longer for the international version to be released. Be sure to check out the review below for full details. I'm [UNKNOWN] for CNet.

