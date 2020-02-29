Xbox Series X specs, Facebook's F8 cancelled

[MUSIC]
This is CNET and here the stories that mattered this week.
Xbox has revealed the specs on its upcoming series X console, promising more graphics power and a solid state drive for faster loading and a blog post on Monday.
Xbox head Phil Spencer also said the gaming console will be backwards compatible with all previous generations of games.
The series x is set to be released later this year.
Amazon is expanding its cash or this convenient store with Amazon go grocery pilot store officially opened its doors in Seattle, Washington and offers fresh produce meat, bread and even liquor options for shoppers looking for a quick grocery run.
When asked about future rollout plans Amazon was tight lipped, but does have a different grocery concept store scheduled to open in Woodland Hills California later this year.
And finally Facebook has officially canceled its annual developer conference due to Corona virus concerns.
The event was originally scheduled to take place in early May, but Facebook released a statement citing safety of its partners, developers, and employees as its top priority in making the decision to cancel.
Facebook says it still plans to host local events and stream content with confidence.
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
