Xbox Series S gets official, next Apple event on Sept. 15
Tech Today
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Microsoft announced the Xbox series pess, a next gen Xbox that can fit inside a backpack and cost just $299.
After a late night leak, Microsoft made the series as official notable features include 512 gigabytes of SSD Storage, a size that's 60% smaller than the Xbox series x support for ray tracing, and 4k media streaming and 4k upscaling for games.
The console will launch on November 10.
More than likely alongside it series x sibling and rumors point to a possible monthly installment plan available for both console Apple's next online event is officially scheduled for September 15.
Time flies is the phrase featured on the invite, suggesting a focus on the Apple Watch.
There's also a hint at some potential AR news.
If you're using an iPhone, the invite swirling Apple logo turns into an augmented reality image that unspools into the event dates.
Don't hold your breath for new iPhones though.
In a previous earnings call, Apple said production issues due to the pandemic meant iPhones would launch a few weeks later than usual.
In a blog post, Uber says it's aiming for every ride to be 100% zero emissions by 2040.
Around the globe and in the US, Canada and Europe by 2030.
The company had pledged $800 million to help drivers transition to electric vehicles over the next decade.
It also said it would continue work on non personal car access for its drivers and Uber green, which allows riders to request an electric or hybrid vehicle.
