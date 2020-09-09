Xbox Series S gets official, next Apple event on Sept. 15

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Microsoft announced the Xbox series pess, a next gen Xbox that can fit inside a backpack and cost just $299. After a late night leak, Microsoft made the series as official notable features include 512 gigabytes of SSD Storage, a size that's 60% smaller than the Xbox series x support for ray tracing, and 4k media streaming and 4k upscaling for games. The console will launch on November 10. More than likely alongside it series x sibling and rumors point to a possible monthly installment plan available for both console Apple's next online event is officially scheduled for September 15. Time flies is the phrase featured on the invite, suggesting a focus on the Apple Watch. There's also a hint at some potential AR news. If you're using an iPhone, the invite swirling Apple logo turns into an augmented reality image that unspools into the event dates. Don't hold your breath for new iPhones though. In a previous earnings call, Apple said production issues due to the pandemic meant iPhones would launch a few weeks later than usual. In a blog post, Uber says it's aiming for every ride to be 100% zero emissions by 2040. Around the globe and in the US, Canada and Europe by 2030. The company had pledged $800 million to help drivers transition to electric vehicles over the next decade. It also said it would continue work on non personal car access for its drivers and Uber green, which allows riders to request an electric or hybrid vehicle. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

91 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

861 episodes

The Daily Charge

964 episodes

What the Future

344 episodes

Tech Today

1289 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Xbox Series S is official and only $299

5:50

How Impossible Foods coped with a decimated restaurant industry

13:46

TikTok expert says whoever buys it is playing with fire

15:18

B8ta founder Vibhu Norby says the latest tech has to be touched to be believed

13:04

TCL unveils smartwatch for seniors

1:21

TCL touts TV tech on two 10-inch tablets

4:14

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

The Apple Watch Series 6 is coming soon

6:39

Xbox Series S is official and only $299

5:50

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

The 2021 Bentley Bentayga remains a luxurious behemoth

8:34

TikTok expert says whoever buys it is playing with fire

15:18

2021 Honda Odyssey first drive: Maximum minivan

5:14

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Samsung details pricing, availability for new Galaxy Z Fold 2

2:39

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro review: A bulky 5G phone with flipping cool cameras

5:49

Amazon Halo: A fitness tracker and health subscription in one

3:35

My impressions of Microsoft X-cloud after one week

5:27

Microsoft Surface Duo unboxing: What's inside

5:59

Five things I learned playing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

6:53

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23