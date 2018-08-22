CNET
Best Products
Best Headphones
Best Laptops
Best Phones
Best TVs
Best Speakers
Best Routers
Best Smart Home
Best Tablets
Best Refrigerators
Best Washing Machines
Best Digital Cameras
Best Hard Drives
Best Printers
Best Wearable Tech
Best AV Receivers
Best iPhone Apps
Best MP3 Players
Best Media Streamers
Best Dishwashers
Best Coffee Machines
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Tipster
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Car Audio
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Fuel-Efficient Cars
Hybrids
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Xbox has become the voice of consumers at Microsoft"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
News Video
Xbox has become the voice of consumers at Microsoft
Phil Spencer, a 30-year Microsoft veteran, discusses what he wants Xbox to become.
6:25
/
August 22, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Xbox has become the voice of consumers at Microsoft.
Coming up next
T-Mobile wants to expand coverage and lower prices with 5G
How huge lasers could zap a probe far beyond our solar system
Microsoft finds more Russian political meddling
Google Fit adds 'Move Minutes' and 'Heart Points'
A look at Amazon's rumored DVR device
Beyond Windows: How Microsoft's CEO revived a fading legend
OnePlus 6T teams up with T-Mobile
YouTube HQ shooter identified
T-Mobile's free year of Pandora Plus could be a big deal
The 24-hour-a-day checkup
Latest
Tech Industry videos
T-Mobile wants to expand coverage and lower prices with 5G
6:00
August 22, 2018
T-Mobile's John Legere and Mike Sievert break down why 5G is so important for America.
Play video
Facebook rating your trustworthiness, Tinder's college-only service
1:03
August 22, 2018
Today's major tech headlines include Facebook's assigning a trustworthiness rating to all of its users, Tinder's new college-only dating...
Play video
Google knows where you are
6:00
August 21, 2018
An investigation uncovers that Google is tracking your location in lots of different ways. Meanwhile, the Pixel 3 XL may have shown...
Play video
Nvidia announces new RTX GPUs, Fitbit's Charge 3
1:12
August 21, 2018
Today's major tech headlines include Nvidia's announcement of new RTX graphics cards, Fitbit's Charge 3 smartwatch and Minecraft: Education...
Play video
Beyond Windows: How Microsoft's CEO revived a fading legend
7:30
August 20, 2018
Satya Nadella talks about his fixing the culture, the promise of HoloLens and his advice for women in tech
Play video
OnePlus 6T teams up with T-Mobile
2:32
August 20, 2018
From The 3:59 show: The new flagship phone is expected to launch in October.
Play video
Google's latest tracking controversy, Amazon might purchase a theater chain
1:12
August 18, 2018
This week's most important tech stories include Google's tracking controversy, Nintendo's tease of Super Mario Bros. 3 on the Switch...
Play video
YouTube HQ shooter identified
1:03
August 17, 2018
San Bruno police claim Nasim Aghdam was responsible for opening fire on the Youtube building before turning the gun on herself.
Play video