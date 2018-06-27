CNET
Your video, "Would you track your kid with a smartwatch?"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
News Video
Would you track your kid with a smartwatch?
From The 3:59 show: Qualcomm is betting parents will love wearables for their children.
1:17
/
June 27, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Would you track your kid with a smartwatch?.
