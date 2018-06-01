Withings comes back to life, Apple may focus on software at WWDC

Tech Today
Transcript
This is C|net and here are the stories that matter right now. Nokia is giving up it's health dreams. The company is selling off its digital health division to the co-founder of Withings, Eric Carreel. Nokia bought Withings back in 2016 and it became part of Nokia's Digital Health unit. Carreel will revive the Withings brand. Nokia says the sale's a part of its effort on becoming a business to business and licensing company. Apple is holding its worldwide developers conference next week. According to a report from Bloomberg, the conference will highlight software. A new feature in iOS would help users see how much time they spend on their devices. This is similar to a new dashboard feature for Android that Google introduced recently. The report also says Apple will show off new augmented reality tools for iPads and iPhones. Microsoft announced it is retiring its Groove app for Android and iOS this year. After December 1st, 2018, the apps will no longer work. Microsoft says that personal files will still be available using one drive online, or through the one drive app. For those of you wondering what's groove, it was Microsoft's streaming music service that was discontinued in 2017.