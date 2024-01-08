Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket
Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket
1:48
Watch Now

Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket

Tech
Speaker 1: Health tech is so advanced now. You can have a whole doctor in your pocket. This is the Withings Bemo and it has several different health things they can measure for. It even has a stethoscope in here. Let me show you how it works. We can take our temperature. I'll just have to scan it. It It's a hot, it's a hot one. It's a little hot. With a stethoscope, you can measure your heart and lung sounds. Your doctor would be telling you where to place it. Yeah, you can hear it yourself. It'll send the recording to an app, but also [00:00:30] it'll have a tutorial explaining exactly where you should replacing it so you can send that information to your doctor. The controls a little bit of a knob so you can kind of go up and down with it. It's not just a single button. It also has an A CG, and it's able to do blood oxygen tracking with a pulse oximeter. So if you click that, come on. No whammies. No whammies. Speaker 1: This is measuring blood, oxygen, and pulse. All right. Not too bad, not too bad. 70 beats per minute. [00:01:00] Hi there. I'm bmo. Get it at BMO's to your doctor or your phone. The USBC port is for recharging and also lets you listen to the stethoscope. You can just stick this in your purse and be able to have something with you wherever you need it. But I'd like how small it is and you could just send all this data to an app. With tech like this. Telehealth doesn't have to be complicated. Yeah, you could be in a video chat with your doctor, but in real time be able to send them information by just using something this small. This slim with these has [00:01:30] so many different things to measure your health and always in very innovative ways. I love seeing what they come out with every year. So this is going to be an interesting one for sure. It's coming out later this year at a price of about $250. Lemme know in the comments if you think you would use something like the BMO or if you think it'd be helpful. Thanks for watching.

Up Next

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
ces-lgm4-00-00-15-19-still001

Up Next

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
240107-site-lg-tv-oled-t-first-look-v2

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art

Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket
withings-070124-land-00-01-53-16-still002.png

Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
samsungces024

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector

What's Next for EVs in 2024
evchargers2024-clean

What's Next for EVs in 2024

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
ces-lgm4-00-00-15-19-still001

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
240107-site-lg-tv-oled-t-first-look-v2

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art

Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket
withings-070124-land-00-01-53-16-still002.png

Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
samsungces024

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector

What's Next for EVs in 2024
evchargers2024-clean

What's Next for EVs in 2024

VR and AR in 2024: Apple, Samsung, Google, Meta, AI, and a quest for function
240105-site-ar-vr-in-2024-v2

VR and AR in 2024: Apple, Samsung, Google, Meta, AI, and a quest for function

Most Popular All most popular

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?
p1005566

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
04-viewing-spatial-videos-in-apple-vision-pro

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video

Dear Tim Cook: Our Apple Wish List for 2024
231215-yt-omt-wishlist-v06

Dear Tim Cook: Our Apple Wish List for 2024

Best Laptops 2023: Budget Friendly
cnet-thumbnail-bestlist-site

Best Laptops 2023: Budget Friendly

What's Next for EVs in 2024
evchargers2024-clean

What's Next for EVs in 2024

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

Latest Products All latest products

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
cnet

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
p1019822

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
04-viewing-spatial-videos-in-apple-vision-pro

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
samsung98in-2

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
hondapic2

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram
raybanglassescnet

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
howto-createyourowngpt-clean

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
how-to-use-chatgpt-voice-chat-00-03-01-13-still003

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
add-accounts-on-quest-3-00-02-59-11-still005

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
p1022383-00-00-00-06-still003

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone