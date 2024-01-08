Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket 1:48 Watch Now

Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket

Jan 8, 2024 Tech

Speaker 1: Health tech is so advanced now. You can have a whole doctor in your pocket. This is the Withings Bemo and it has several different health things they can measure for. It even has a stethoscope in here. Let me show you how it works. We can take our temperature. I'll just have to scan it. It It's a hot, it's a hot one. It's a little hot. With a stethoscope, you can measure your heart and lung sounds. Your doctor would be telling you where to place it. Yeah, you can hear it yourself. It'll send the recording to an app, but also [00:00:30] it'll have a tutorial explaining exactly where you should replacing it so you can send that information to your doctor. The controls a little bit of a knob so you can kind of go up and down with it. It's not just a single button. It also has an A CG, and it's able to do blood oxygen tracking with a pulse oximeter. So if you click that, come on. No whammies. No whammies. Speaker 1: This is measuring blood, oxygen, and pulse. All right. Not too bad, not too bad. 70 beats per minute. [00:01:00] Hi there. I'm bmo. Get it at BMO's to your doctor or your phone. The USBC port is for recharging and also lets you listen to the stethoscope. You can just stick this in your purse and be able to have something with you wherever you need it. But I'd like how small it is and you could just send all this data to an app. With tech like this. Telehealth doesn't have to be complicated. Yeah, you could be in a video chat with your doctor, but in real time be able to send them information by just using something this small. This slim with these has [00:01:30] so many different things to measure your health and always in very innovative ways. I love seeing what they come out with every year. So this is going to be an interesting one for sure. It's coming out later this year at a price of about $250. Lemme know in the comments if you think you would use something like the BMO or if you think it'd be helpful. Thanks for watching.