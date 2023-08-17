Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant 3:46 Watch Now

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant

Aug 17, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Here are five things you can do with Windows Co-Pilot that make managing your PC easy. Windows 11 will soon be equipped with the Windows Co-pilot app, which is a centralized AI assistant that can help control your PC settings. Give us a like and subscribe to CNET and let us know in the comments if you are using co-pilot already and what kind of cool things you are doing with it. Now I'm running a Windows 11 insider preview build with co-pilot as part of the Windows Insider program under the dev channel. If you hover over the co-pilot [00:00:30] icon in the task bar, you'll see that this is a co-pilot preview and not the final build that will be available later this year. Launch Windows co-pilot with Binging Chat, and you will quickly recognize that it looks exactly like the Bing Chat we've gotten to know in the Microsoft Edge browser. Speaker 1: You can also press the Windows Key plus C to Open Windows co-pilot. Click on the three menu in the upper right hand side of the co-pilot interface and select settings. Here you can toggle on a switch, which grants [00:01:00] copilot access to content from your active Microsoft Edge tab. Now you can ask complex questions and copilot will use Bing's search database to provide you with the best answer possible. There are some simple, more mundane tasks that Copilot can do, which will save you time searching through your PC settings. Number one, enable Dark Mode. Simply prompt co-pilot to enable dark mode. It will start searching for the right action and then a pop-up will appear asking you to confirm the request. Click yes and your PC [00:01:30] will be switched to dark mode number two. Another simple task it can do is take a screenshot, simply type screenshot and copilot will open the Microsoft Snipping tool. You'll need to then select the type of screenshot you want to take and then click manually. Speaker 1: Imagine copilot will work with voice input in the future, so just imagine saying to your laptop, take a screenshot and it does it automatically. Number three, turn on Do Not Disturb. If you need to focus and get some work done without any messages [00:02:00] popping up in your face, you can prompt copilot to turn on Do Not Disturb. This will prevent all notifications from appearing on your PC until you turn it off. Number four, have copilot open Bluetooth and devices under settings. You can ask copilot to open certain system settings like Bluetooth and devices if you need to add or remove a Bluetooth device from your pc. Unfortunately, copilot would not open network and internet settings or personalization settings when asked, but the AI will walk you through the steps to get there. Maybe [00:02:30] I'm not asking correctly, but I'm sure that will be built into copilot in the future. Speaker 1: Number five, have copilot. Summarize a text file or the info in an Active Edge browser tab. You can drop a file into Windows copilot and ask it to summarize it for you. In this case, I dropped a P D F file of my script for this video into copilot and type summarize copilot will automatically open the P D F or text file in the active Microsoft Edge tab and will provide some bullet points summarizing the text. This could be very handy for research and saves you time [00:03:00] reading the entire document. And here's one bonus you can ask Copilot to generate an image from Text. Being Image Creator powered by Dolly will generate an image based on your prompts. It's quick and easy and can sometimes be your powerful tool to help illustrate your work. Well, that's it for now. Microsoft Copilot is very limited at this point, but I can see how it can be very powerful in the future having full control over your PC to help improve your workflow and save you tons of [00:03:30] time searching through settings to help optimize your PC like and subscribe to CNET For more how to videos like this one and check out my previous video on Microsoft's binging chat. Thanks for watching.