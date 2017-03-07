Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "WikiLeaks' massive data dump, Tinder's secret service"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

WikiLeaks' massive data dump, Tinder's secret service: Tech Today

About Video

Tech Today: WikiLeaks' massive data dump, Tinder's secret service

1:11 /

The most important tech news of the day includes WikiLeaks' massive CIA data dump, Tinder's secret service and Instagram's rollout of another Snapchat-inspired feature.

Transcript
This is cnet and hear the story that matter now. According to a massive data dump released by WikiLeaks the CIA may be equipped with a variety of hacking tools that allow for widespread surveillance and spying via common smart devices. Vault seven as it's been refered to, contains more than 8700 documents though at this time newstellers are unable to verify their authenticity. Tinder supposedly has a secret service call Tinder select a members only off shoot of the dating app. Supposedly the service is reserved for high profile users like celebrities and generally good looking people. According to a sources team by Tech Match. It's been in service for at least six months now with no sign that it will go public any time soon. And finally, Instagram stories has yet another page from SnapChat's book. This time by introducing geographic stickers based on your GPS updated location. Not all locations are supported but like Snapchat though likely continue to roll app. [MUSIC] You could stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google Play Store.

New releases

Video: A welcome change: Subaru updates its Crosstrek
A welcome change: Subaru updates its Crosstrek
0:57 March 8, 2017
The small crossover is one of Subie's best selling models and it only gets better with an all-new generation launching in Geneva.
Play video
Video: We think we're gonna like the new Volvo XC60
We think we're gonna like the new Volvo XC60
1:10 March 8, 2017
The all-new 2018 Volvo XC60 is about 80 percent of the size of the beloved XC90, but keeps 100 percent of its awesomeness intact.
Play video
Video: Pagani Huayra Roadster: Roofless V12 elegance
Pagani Huayra Roadster: Roofless V12 elegance
3:35 March 8, 2017
Pagani makes some of the most beautiful cars in the world, and now its lopped the roof off its Huayra GT and made one of the prettiest...
Play video
Video: WikiLeaks' massive data dump, Tinder's secret service
WikiLeaks' massive data dump, Tinder's secret service
1:11 March 8, 2017
The most important tech news of the day includes WikiLeaks' massive CIA data dump, Tinder's secret service and Instagram's rollout...
Play video
Video: Pirelli's smart and stylish connected tires are here
Pirelli's smart and stylish connected tires are here
1:19 March 8, 2017
With a splash of color and a bit of tech, these tires are the next step to an intelligent ride.
Play video
Video: Audi RS5: Two turbos and 444bhp make for all of the fun
Audi RS5: Two turbos and 444bhp make for all of the fun
1:02 March 8, 2017
Audi's given its new A5 Coupé the RS treatment, and boy does it look good. Angry looks, 3.9 seconds to 62mph and a 174mph top speed?...
Play video
Video: ItalDesign and Airbus reckon this is the cab of the future?!
ItalDesign and Airbus reckon this is the cab of the future?!
1:26 March 8, 2017
Uber too land based for you? Well, ItalDesign and Airbus' new PopUp concept means you can get a cab via land, rail or air, and it's...
Play video
Video: Ferrari 812 Superfast: The clue's in the name
Ferrari 812 Superfast: The clue's in the name
3:11 March 8, 2017
Ferrari's latest V12 flagship comes with a 6.5-litre engine and more power than the F12 Berlinetta it replaces.
Play video