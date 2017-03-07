Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
WikiLeaks' massive data dump, Tinder's secret service: Tech Today
The most important tech news of the day includes WikiLeaks' massive CIA data dump, Tinder's secret service and Instagram's rollout of another Snapchat-inspired feature.
This is cnet and hear the story that matter now. According to a massive data dump released by WikiLeaks the CIA may be equipped with a variety of hacking tools that allow for widespread surveillance and spying via common smart devices. Vault seven as it's been refered to, contains more than 8700 documents though at this time newstellers are unable to verify their authenticity. Tinder supposedly has a secret service call Tinder select a members only off shoot of the dating app. Supposedly the service is reserved for high profile users like celebrities and generally good looking people. According to a sources team by Tech Match. It's been in service for at least six months now with no sign that it will go public any time soon. And finally, Instagram stories has yet another page from SnapChat's book. This time by introducing geographic stickers based on your GPS updated location. Not all locations are supported but like Snapchat though likely continue to roll app. [MUSIC] You could stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google Play Store.