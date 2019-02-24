Why we love the women of Marvel

[MUSIC]
The MCU has been around for almost 11 years at this point.
But there's been something that's been kind of missing, women.
But we're now finally starting to see super heroes leading their own movies that are ladies just like Captain Marvel which is coming out really soon.
And so I thought it would be fun Sit down at the Game Spot studio here in San Francisco and talk with some of our CNET editors, and also some of our Game Spot editors about the winner of Marvel, where they've been, where they're going, and what we love about them.
They are really fun.
So here is who I have with me today.
So I have some very esteemed colleagues with me today.
I have the visual editor for CNET in Espanol, Patricia Puentes, hello.
Hi, how are you?
I'm good, thank you for coming.
We appreciate it.
Thank you.
We also have Lucy James, and we have Chastity Vicencio, who are both senior video producers at Gamespot, hi guys.
Hey, thanks for having us, thanks for joining us in our home.
[LAUGH]
I was gonna say, thank you for letting us borrow your beautiful desk, which I am very jealous of.
So lets jump right into it.
Because the women of Marvel is a big point of discussion right now.
This is thee buzz worthy event of the season.
Super Girl wise.
So let's talk about our favorite women of Marvel.
Chastity I start with you.
Whose is your favorite
Ok
woman in the MCU.
I'm going non movies.
I'm going with Melinda May from Agents of Shield.
She cuts
She is A bad ****!
She is amazing!
So she is not just a bad **** spider, but she is also an ace pilot and she is a legendary field agent.
And so they call her the cavalry, she took on this mission with no weapons at all, got all of the hostages out without any harm, and just took on a numerous amount of enemies without Any guns or anything.
She's a complete badass and yeah, she's the right hand woman to agent Carlson, she's incredible and i love her.
It's very nice to see capable women, who are strong, which we have seen a lot of in the 11 years in the MC, we have seen a lot of strong capable women, which i will give Marvel all the credit in the world for.
But now they're finnaly leading their own movies, which is very nice.
So Lucy, what about you?
Speaking of strong capable women.
Hope Van Dyne from Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.
I always just admired her because not only does she has the business acumen.
She is on the board.
She put that incredible sleek hair cut.
[LAUGH]
But when she finally took on the Ant-Man and the Wasp.
She sees it for the first time and she goes.
Finally.
It's just this great moment in the MCU.
And she really stepped it up.
And I loved it in Ant-Man and the Wasp.
Because she was.
So powerful, she was so capable she was smart you know she was also vulnerable as well you know which is a thing that she's not just this one dimension character, I love hope.
I love that she certainly was a true.
Co-superhero to Batman.
Like she did not feel like a sidekick.
Yeah, they let her shine.
Yeah.
She was almost the better hero in that [UNKNOWN].
Will she [UNKNOWN].
Well, she's I mean.
[LAUGH]
You know, Paul Wright is amazing and we all love him, but yeah, she really crushed at that movie which is great.
It's really fun to see her kind of Spread her wings, if you will.
[CROSSTALK]
There it is.
All right Patricia, what about you?
Who's your favorite woman in the MCU?
I have to go with Valkyrie from Thor Ragnarok.
I love Tessa Thompson.
She's great.
And I love the whole, when you meet her at the beginning of the movie, she seems kind of loopy and almost half drunk, but then you see a little bit more about her.
Back story how she might have lost her lover.
Actually, I think that Tessa Thompson played her as being bisexual.
She talked to the director like a Waikiki because she followed that double be a nice.
But I think they even filmed a scene in which you see a woman getting out of her bedroom They didn't include that in the final movie which I think it's a shame.
[LAUGH] That is okay, it is a shame.
[LAUGH] Yes, so I have a feeling that she played it the other way.
I really like her, of course she is a tough worrior.
And I'm really excited to see what is gonna happen with her in the following movies.
Because I really believe she's not dead.
She better be alive.
She's a cork.
[CROSSTALK] The audience has gardianship of course no they definitely did not get [INAUDIBLE], they're definitely still around no dust for them.
For me I'll have to say Sharee.
Shuri's great, yeah.
And she is fun and the smartest person on Earth, which is incredible.
I love that she's sort of this hidden gem in the world of the MCU, in the universe of the MCU.
That she can go toe to toe and better Bruce Banner and Tony Stark, which makes me feel Excited to watch her, and also she does it with a smile on her face, and she is young and a little bit flippant and sort of sassy.
And I really enjoy that.
And knowing some of her storyline in the comic books, I'm really looking forward to potentially the day She gets to be Black Panther, which, spoiler alert guys.
[LAUGH]
Read your comic books if you haven't.
But yeah, I just love her.
I think she is just so full of joy but also shows that The most intelligent woman in the world doesn't have to be a wet blanket, which I think we see a lot as a trope.
And so, but she isn't.
She is one of the most fun characters in the MCO, and so it's been really fun to see that character.
And I cannot wait to see her again.
So on the flip side of what our favorite things are about these characters Is there any character or with those characters.
Has there been any frustrating about the treating of them in MCU?
Because obviously one of the bigger complain has always been like we what wears black widow's steadlow movie and so.
How it works, for me mine would be I think that they really did a disservice to Jane Foster in the Thor movies.
And it was really disappointing to not utilize Natalie Portman's acting prowess, for one, but also, just the story of Jane Foster is so rich and complex in comic books in a lot of ways and I felt So bummed that they sort of made her this Bella from Twilight.
[LAUGH]
Especially in Thor too which she was like, I fire myself.
Maybe Thor will show up and save me and it was just really weird.
I did not care for that
But she's this brilliant scientist but that doesn't come across immediately.
And I feel like they did
The same thing to Rachel McAdams' character in Doctor Strange.
She's just kind of there and she just pops in, she's like, yeah, I'm a doctor.
Hello, I will help you.
All right, I will stand back here now.
She had nothing to do and it's like this great actress is Rachel McAdams And Natalie Portman do something with them.
I'd argue on the Rachel McAdams tak and that also in the Netflix shows Rosario Dawson also had a very similar treatment in that way where it was like I'm here to fix you.
I'm gonna fix you and I'm your love iterest.
[CROSSTALK]
And now I'm your love interest;
Your love interest instead so and what about you guys?
Yeah, and you are talking about Jen Cluster, the way, which they disposed of her character [INAUDIBLE] was like, what?
So that's so weird.
[LAUGH]
We are not gonna see her again
Because of course there might be a new love interest which I hope [UNKNOWN] isn't just the new love interest for [UNKNOWN].
That would be very frustrating if it's where we go with.
That character.
I'm hoping we get a new, if there is a love interest for Thor, which I don't even think he really needs more-
Yeah, right.
[CROSSTALK]
Because I think he needs good friends, which is why Thor Ragnarok, I felt worked very well for that character because it is a buddy comedy movie.
With Hulk and Valkyrie.
And I was like, these are his friends, who are keeping him in check and making sure that he stays humble.
They're cutting him down a little, which is good.
It's good to have those people in your life.
Gotta have those kinds of friends.
What about you Lucy?
I think what's kind of weird, is now we're in the eleventh year of the MCU and they're kinda finally starting to get that women are important.
It's kind of frustrating to go back and just see how.
Not only under utilized but it is a one dimension of the characters used to be.
Right.
And especially when you think about Scholar which I would argue is still very much underdeveloped.
But it's like what's frustrating is that all the guy characters were funny, and charming, and good looking, and could get the job done.
And the women characters were just Hey, we're here too, it's fine.
Yeah they never get to make the jokes.
We never get to do the quips, you never get to, I mean sure you get to Save the Day sometimes, but it never felt like they were the real focus of any of that The movies, they were just there to assist, there to help.
Okay, so we've talked a little about phase one.
Which I think a lot of people, men and women have been a little frustrated with the treatment of some of the female characters in the MCU.
We haven't seen a lot of them, now we are moving into.
The next round of phases.
So, four, five, and six.
And with that, obviously Captain Marvel is on her way.
And everybody is very excited about this.
But what characters do we need to see in phases four, five, and six?
Like, who, who do you, who is on your wish list where you're like, if I don't see this character, I'm writing a letter
To Kevin [UNKNOWN] and it's going to be very sternly worded like what's that thing?
Patricia, what's the character?
I would like to see more from [UNKNOWN].
We met her with Black Panther.
I could watch her own movie.
I want to see What her story as a spy has been.
In the movie you get a, especially when they go to casino in [UNKNOWN] And this woman has had an amazing ->> She has a life, a back story.
So ->> Which is cool.
I would perfectly happy to just see what she's been doing.
The political intrigue kind of spy movie like a James bond if you will but fro.
Wakanda which is really cool I like that I will wtch that movie
me too I want a redo for Psilakis like two lines.
And she's using all of the promotion for x men apocalypse.
Like every single thumbnail for every value of x men Apocalypse.
Is Olivia Munn but she has two lines in that movie.
If any at all, did nothing.
I need a redo cause she is one of my character there is.
I cosplayed her for four years in a row because I couldn't figure out anyone I'd like better than her.
I'm gonna make you dig up that picture and so that we can put it in this video.
She is amazing and like her better is very convoluted side I would love in Marvel Studios redo of her origin story and just make it make more sense.
I'm very excited to see where the integration.
The points are for the X-Men, Fantastic Four.
I'm ready to see those characters integrated and I hope they don't do it all at once, but I'm ready for them to be baked in.
I'm ready for them to be rolled into this big giant dough.
Lucy, what about you?
Speaking of X-Men, so Gene Grey.
Yeah, has been done at your service.
Trully.
Over, and over again.
The test screen is the new Dark Phoenix movie, the rumors are-
No.
She could have been hurt.
[LAUGH]
No, no.
And it just frustrates me because Dark Phoenix the saga is such a wonderful Iconic comic book.
Truly.
And she's a character, goes from being this meek, naive girl.
She has the run in with the Hellfire Club.
She becomes the Black Queen.
She completely owns her sexuality.
She devours a sun.
She is the coolest character, and they've never done her right.
No, agreed.
They really haven't.
And it just frustrates me to no end.
Yeah.
And God love you Sophie Turner.
But I think you've probably been given another load of crap to deal with.
Probably.
Yikes.
That or Dazzler.
Would love to see Dazzler.
Think we're getting the animated series.
We're getting the Dazzler animated series.
I Her and Tig are gonna go traipse around Los Angeles and have great stories together amongst the palm trees in Hollywood.
Okay, I'm looking forward to that, I think it's gonna be really fun.
For me I think I need to see [INAUDIBLE], I need Ms Marvel in my life.
I'm hoping may be we might get a little sort of.
Remember in Spider-Man where Donald Glover's character mentions-
Right.
So it's like there's a little kind of very faint allusion to Miles Morales.
Like, my gosh, he lives in this town, yeah.
Yeah.
And it's like it could be, couldn't be.
I really hope they plant that seed in Captain Marvel.
And I would love that so much and I really love what Jewel Wilson did what that comic book run.
I think she made a superhero out of an unlikely superhero who struggles with the same everyday problems very similarly to Peter Parker, like I find her to be sort of A really nice parallel to Peter Parker and Miles Morales and in Spiderman in general because she's a teenager and she has teenage problems, and it's very relatable, and she's still a person and it's not just super serum or whatever that is that makes people super heroes.
So for me I really am man I gotta say Mrs Marble so ready for that stand alone movie I think it could be really fun really unique be different than anything that we've seen in the MCU so that for me is it.
Okay what do Disney slash Marvel what do those companies are there company need to do going forward?
As we start adding those characters into the mixture of the MCA, what are the things that you feel they need to do this successfully serve execute on his characters?
Stop using stereotypes, no more ice queen stereotypes just develop of these characters better and just give them time to shine, give them jokes you know like we were talking about earlier ust like.
Let them have their moments.
Yeah, and also, costume design.
Just, it's scarlet which need to be out there and like the leather thing.
No, it just kind of felt like, hey, she's the female character.
Let's make her a bit sexy, something black widows always had.
And it's like It's weird, like it's a ->> It's so hard, because I like the sexy.
I like the sexy.
I'm cool with it.
Because sometimes I like to be sexy.
Yeah.
[CROSSTALK]
But it's like,
I feel like DC's certainly guiltier of this than Marvel.
[LAUGH]
But I would like to see Marvel keep on that right track and just make sure that
You are designing a character's costume, they can move around it.
Right, they need to be able to fight.
Yeah, I just want to be able to see women on like, female super hero I'm like heck yeah, that like she is beautiful, she's sexy, but she is not.
She is a total badass.
Yes,she is not trying to be the altimate fantacy.
She has some.
I mean, it feels weird to say grander than realism, but you know what I mean.
But it's that feeling of, I have always found, you don't, I have always found that, if a woman is sexy, oftentimes it doesn't matter what she wears.
But sometimes a woman who wears sexy clothing is sexy, but then like, a sexy woman To wear a potato sack but if she's like confident and cool.
It's an attitude.
Yeah.
It's an attitude it certainly is for me that's the thing that's the trick to it.
Do you feel like they something they have to like going forward?
I think they have to follow the black panther rule well actually.
That's a great point.
That movie was supposed to be the first with an African cast and an African lead but it was much more than that.
It was super-feminist I mean.
There were a lot of female characters, each one of them with their personality, and they were completely rounded.
So it's just, I mean if Ryan Coogler can do it, I mean, why can't they do it again?
Yes.
It's not that complicated.
No, it's a great point.
And T'Challa is very influenced by the women in his life.
Yeah.
All of them.
He's got the [UNKNOWN].
He's got that, he's got Nakia, he's got his mother.
He's got, all of those women influence him as a king.
And so it can be done in a way where it doesn't necessarily have to be even a woman starring in the movie, but If you have these movies with male superheroes, it can be that sort of, a good amount influence from both.
Mm-hmm.
Like it's always good.
Or if it's not, then maybe that's a character flaw as oppose to just status quo.
Uh-huh.
Maybe just less status quo.
Yeah.
All right.
In a word, we're going to wrap this up.
How do you feel about the women of the MCU?
Helpful.
I was gonna say optimistic.
Yes.
[LAUGH]
Very nice.
Glad you guys are on the same wavelength.
I wanna say excited, since we are optimistic.
I think,
For me it's a really hard one because it's like I do feel hopeful, but I also feel I feel excited, I feel optimistic.
So I'm gonna say that I feel,
Overjoyed is how I feel.
At this moment in the MCU, I feel a lot of joy about the women of the MCU and where they're headed.
And I'd like, I feel so much joy about that.
Guys or girls
[LAUGH]
This is so much
Yes
Yeah
We should do this more often
Yes, please
Can we all just merged offices and make San Francisco and L.A. For me Voltron office of CBS Interactive teams.
Yeah, we should come do as more often Guys drop your favorite Marvel superheroes down in the comments.
If it's a lady you get bonus points.
And on top of that tell us what you wanna see going forward in the next three faces of the MCU because obviously we love your opinion.
And that is our women of Marvel round table over here.
Thank you so much for coming
Thank you
Bye guys
