Why the iPhone 9 (SE 2) needs to be small

The iPhone [UNKNOWN]
Yeah, I thought iPhone 9.
Right.
Hasn't even launched.
And I think it's gonna fall short.
Yeah, but not in like a good way where it's gonna be like really small.
No, we want it to be short ,so it's gonna fall short because it's not short enough.
And we'll explain.
[SOUND]
[SOUND] So basically we both have done videos about the rumored iPhone nine or se two.
And feedback I get a lot well they like the idea of a $399 iPhone.
They really want that iPhone to be small and I'm not talking about iPhone eight small.
They want it to be like iPhone SE slash iPhone five small And let's clarify by people.
I'm one of them
Me too
Right?
Me too.
But I think for different reasons
Yeah
Right
Can I can I just vent?
Please, That's why I think we set the camera
All right, so this is the iPhone eight.
It already was big for me.
It had that four point seven inch screen.
And I held on to my iPhone seven I think it was up until this year.
I'm not proud to admit it, particularly because we work at CNET and I held on to an old phone for that long, only because it's so light and small.>> Why is a small phone appealing to you?
Two big reasons reachability which we will talk about and portability.
Because.
I as a woman don't have a pocket large enough for this phone.
Sometimes I don't have a pocket
That barely fits like it's just, yeah,
That's an S 20.
Yeah, or
it's like those plates in the road when they have a hole and they put this big steel plate.
They use the He's now [UNKNOWN]
And this is just a phone in and of itself.
But anyway, that's besides the point.
You may argue or people on YouTube may say, Well, you have a purse.
You're a woman.
Yeah, I have a person, Patrick, but it's not always on me and I don't wanna carry it all the time.
So I feel like This was the optimum size to carry around women's pockets and or when we didn't have pockets other places like you know when you go on a drug as a women you have you know like a funny packed safe thing or you would just stick in the sports bra.
That's what I would do, I'm certainly not gonna do that with that phone.
Yeah, I wouldn't stick that in my brother.
But okay.
No, I think this is, yeah, part of it is the physical size of the phone.
I agree with that a lot, a lot.
But I also think it's a second part where you talked about which is reachability.
Right.
Which is a software thing yet now is there reachability on the iPhone?
Yes, there is and you can Tapping into the news it annoying.
[UNKNOWN]
Yeah because you're constantly having like, I have to tap about at the reachable tap, than reachable and tap reachable in tap, and it's a horrible thing.
This is where actually, this company here I believe they're called Samsung, I think gets things really right with one UI to where they basically brought the stuff that's at the top to the bottom, and they simplified their interface.
It's not perfect.
It is not perfect, but if Apple took like a one UI to with IOS 14, I would be so happy if they brought out some of the controls down.
So whether I'm using a mega iPhone, a regular sized iPhone, or hopefully this size iPhone SE two, it would all be usable with one hand Even if they were to make and this is our dream phone, we've talked about this if they were to make this an all screen design because they could actually fit this phone, into this phone or this screen into this phone, if they just got rid of the home button and but put face ID instead.
But even even that you would still be able to reach it with one hand.
And I want that more than having to do just another step for the reachability.
Even with the one.
I'm with you, I think there's it's a little bit of both right, to be honest, like the I think iOS is in dire need of rearranging to make it a little easier to use one handed to move your apps, so they don't always go to the top that you can put them wherever you want on the screen.
Just things like that little things that would go a long way to make it more usable, bigger phones and smaller phones.
But yeah, there is something poetic about this size.
Now, obviously the big thing this year has been foldable phones.
So this is the galaxies Eclipse which is Pretty small compared to the iPhone SE and then it folds out to a phone about the same size actually the same exact size as the Galaxy S20 Ultra and I was excited about this because again it has that pocketable form factor.
But once it's open again you still have the same problems with getting to the top of the screen and keeping it Your hands there.
Unless you like fold it halfway.
This constantly is like, hello, I'm calling to order pizza please.
I can't [INAUDIBLE].
I mean, you can, look, I can reach the top of the screen, I just fold it a little bit, right?
Rumor has it the iPhone SE2.
[MUSIC]
You've got to say what you were, say it, say it.
Or nine or whatever, yeah.
It's gonna be a nine because it's not going to follow the SE form factor, it's gonna follow the 8 form factor therefore making it a?
Nine?
Good job.
Yay!
I can count.
Yeah, so you have the iPhone 9 which has the body or something similar to 8. And you don't like that?>> No, I mean, make it make it a true se to right.
Make it exactly what we've been talking about.
I still think this was the optimum size and and i think Steve Jobs would agree with me.
Right?
Well, I don't know I don't want to be for Steve Jobs, but I do think they were onto something with the size.
Phones early on.
And the design right?
But it doesn't mean that Apple has to get rid of the big phones.
Exactly.
It's just back in the lineup.
Exactly.
It's iron Pro.
Now what will happen if Apple does release the C two or iPhone nine, and it's not the size but it is that size.
Do you think you'd even get one because that's closer to an iPhone seven then.
No.
iPhone 10 or iPhone.
yeah, look at the
iPhone 11 Pro
They're about the same size.
Except this one's lighter.
I mean I held on to mine for the thinness.
This is the iPhone
11
11 Pro.
So I don't think so, but rumor has it the 11 Pro or the 12 Pro is going to be now.
5.4 inches So it's gonna be smaller anyway, we're making this way more complicated than it should be.
I think it's a huge missed opportunity, a big chunk of the market that wants a smaller phone.
Yes, and they're not going to do it.
Well, we don't know that.
And these are all rumors and stuff.
But Vanessa, what if, as rumored they made an iPhone eight body but once they squared it off more like an iPhone SE.
They're able to fill the entire front with a display Would that interest you at all?
That would likely be an iPhone 12 Pro or the rumored iPhone 12 Pro and yeah, definitely that would interest me, especially because they're saying that it's going to be smaller.
It's going to have a 5.4 inch screen so smaller than god I already lost track than this one So yeah.>> 5.8.
That would definitely interest me except it's gonna be wildly expensive and that does not interest me.
But what are you gonna do?
Okay, so if they weren't able to make an iPhone SE two or eight or nine How much would you pick?
Pay for this.>> We're talking about this size
This size.
It's your dream phone.
They may even put a second camera on it for you, Vanessa, they're like, we want to make Vanessa happy.
Yeah, I would pay the $999
I have to agree with you, but I'm gonna price it right usually I'd pay $1,000 for
Patrick Because for me, I feel like there is, they still need a budget iPhone, and maybe that's a rebranded iPhone eight, but they also need a small premium iPhone.>>Yeah>> Hey but we wanna hear from you guys would you be willing to get an iPhone SE two or iPhone nine, if it's the size of an iPhone eight?
Or would you be willing to pay $999 for something that is this small.>> With premium features though.>> With premium features.
We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.
Or maybe that's why there is an Apple Watch.
Up Next
iPhone 11 and 11 Pro: 2 months later, here's what we think
10:12
iPhone 11 reviews, Bezos' climate pledge
1:16
Apple's new phones boast more cameras, lower price
0:58
Lesser-known features inside the iPhone 11
9:39
iOS 13: Cool features you'll want to try now
1:32
iPhone 11 Pro vs. iPhone XS: Flagship phones compared
11:09
Hands-on with the iPhone 11's ultra-wide-angle camera
4:56
See Apple's new 'slofie' mode in action
0:55
iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are packed with camera features
2:42
All the new products from Apple's iPhone Event 2019