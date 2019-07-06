Why Jony Ive is leaving Apple, Samsung's Note 10 event revealed

This is c/net and here are the stories that matter this week.
After the news that Apple's design chief Jony Ive was out, a Wall Street Journal report says, Ive grew frustrated with CEO Tim Cook over the years.
The report says Cook was more focused on business operations than the product design process Which as a result caused [UNKNOWN] to distance himself.
[UNKNOWN] will start an independent design firm and keep Apple as a primary client.
Facebook has revealed it will make an internal civil rights task force permanent according to blog post by COO Sheryl Sandberg on Sunday.
The task force would be chaired by Sandberg, and will focus on Facebook's content policies, the fairness of its artificial intelligence, and privacy issues.
The news comes via Facebook's second progress report on its civil rights audit published last Sunday.
And finally, Samsung has confirmed its next Unpacked event will be August 7th in New York City.
To announces its plans for the galaxy Note 10.
There are still a handful of rumors swirling around about changes to the note 10 design, including one about a camera embedded right into the phone stylus.
Either way,cnet will be there live covering the event and you could stay up to date with the absolute latest by visiting cnet.
