Why Apple needs the iPhone 9, aka SE 2

Remember the iPhone SE?
Well, a new version of it might be coming out and it'll be called the iPhone nine or iPhone SE two.
I think that's a good thing.
And here's what Apple needs to do to make sure it's a success.
Rumors about an iPhone SE two have been percolating for.
couple years now.
There's rumors that it will have face ID.
There's rumors that it won't.
There's rumors that it has a 4.7 inch screen.
There's rumors that it has a 5.4 inch screen.
There's rumors that it will have an iPhone 8 body with the insides of an iPhone 11, like the A13 processor.
And ram There's rumors that called the iPhone SE 2 and other rumors that called the iPhone 9 because apple skipped 9. iPhone 8, iPhone 10, iPhone 11.
Where's the 9?
Look, for more on all of those rumors, please check out our latest episode of Apple Core.
But I'm more interested in why this phone is good idea for apple, why it's a good idea for you And what Apple needs to do to make sure it's a success.
Let's go back to 2016 when Apple released the iPhone SE.
Essentially this has the processor and camera from the iPhone 6s, inside the body of an iPhone 5s and when Apple launched it there was a huge demand for this phone, and the demand came from three reasons.
The first is price, when the iPhone SE launched it cost $399.
Compare that to the iPhone 6S which cost $649.
The second reason, well, it's small, it's so small.
Remember, it was just a year or so before that Apple launched the iPhone 6 Plus, the largest iPhone ever made and this thing is ridiculously tiny compared to that The iPhone SE appeal to small phone lovers.
And in some ways it still kind of does a The third reason this was a success was Apple made smart compromises.
You were getting last year's technology or the technology from two years ago, this phone could run iOS nine, which was the exact same iOS that ran on more expensive iPhone 6s.
And 6S Plus, this could take similar photos of those phones.
Was the screen as nice as an Iphone 6S?
Absolutely not.
Those are compromises people were willing to make to buy this phone.
And that's why a lot of people love this phone and that's why a lot of people want a new version of it, too.
So in order for the Iphone 9 or SE2 to be equally appealing, In the same way the iPhone SE does it needs a little price, a smaller form factor, and well, smart compromises.
And I think if the rumors are correct, and it's going to be put inside the body of an iPhone eight, it will Yeah.
Is the iPhone eight bigger than the iPhone SE?
Absolutely.
It's a little bit thinner but I think the extra room here could accommodate a bigger battery but I also feel If you took stuff from the iPhone 11 and put it in here, like the processor, as well as one of the cameras, it doesn't need all three.
It doesn't need the two from the iPhone 11, it's just the main shooter.
This becomes a very appealing phone to me, and here's why I think it's good if Apple releases an iPhone 9 or SE2 The company hasn't sold the iPhone SE for over a year and a half.
And during that time, other phone makers have taken the iPhone SE recipe, and put it into their own budget phones.
For example, one of the best budget phones out there that's not an iPhone is the Motorola Moto G7.
This phone costs $300.
And it packs in so much phone and so many features at such a low price, and you're not sacrificing much when you get this.
Last year Google released the pixel 3A which costs 399.
It has the same camera the same amazing photo camera you heard a lot about from the pixel 3 and 3XL Is the build as good?
Well, it's very plastic compared to the three.
It doesn't have wireless charging compared to the three.
But, in our tests, the Pixel 3a had a longer battery life than Pixel 3. I mean, that's amazing.
So, when we're looking at the landscape of budget phones Apple really doesn't have an entry.
Right now if you go on Apple's website, the most affordable iPhone you can get new is the iPhone 8.
And that's great.
It costs $449.
And it's actually a pretty good deal but you're asking people to buy a phone that came out over two years ago and in phone years that's like.
Forever.
And I'm exaggerating a little bit but the point being is you're asking people to make a sacrifice, the fact that they might not have the longevity with that phone that they would get if they had an iPhone 11.
So the idea of having an iPhone 9 that seems like less of a sacrifice that you're asking people to make.
And as Apple prioritizes services Getting people into iOS at an affordable price point is a must.
That's why last year, Apple revamped the iPod touch and the iPad mini with new processors.
Otherwise, those devices well, they were basically the exact same as they were in 2015.
Now that new processor allowed people to run iOS 13 and that allowed people to get into Apple arcade and Apple news plus an Apple TV plus, and the same is needed for the iPhone.
If you can have an iPhone 9 or AC2 at 399 all of a sudden you're allowing more people to get on iOS, you're gonna allow people if it's running the iPhone 11 processor to stay on that iOS longer, maybe two years longer than you would if they bought an iPhone eight.
As you can see, I'm really excited by the possibility of an iPhone nine.
But I want to hear from you guys throw in the comments what you think about the possibility of an iPhone nine, and what you think it needs to have in order to be a success.
