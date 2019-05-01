What's new to stream in May 2019

It's may, here is what new to stream online on HBO now it's time for finale.
The final episode of Game of Thrones runs on HBO now on May 19th.
This season episodes have been insane so who knows how the series will wrap up.
The Veep runs it's final episode on May 12th on HBO now.
The first two seasons are available on Amazon prime by the way.
Barry wraps up its second season on may 19th.
On may 26th you can catch a game of thrones the last watch on HBO Now, this is a two- hour documentary with the behind the scenes look at the show.
Deadwood returns in movie form on HBO Now on may 31.
Netflix has a new dark comedy series, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, called dead to me.
The two become friends after suffering the loss of their partners.
The series starts streaming on May 3rd.
There's a new game show on Netflix entitled Flinch.
In this show, people are put in bizarre scenarios, and cannot flinch.
It starts on May 3rd.
On May 10th, check out the Amy Poehler-directed film, Wine Country.
This Netflix original movie stars Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Tina Fey.
New episodes of Patriot Act with Hasan Minaj arrive beginning on May 13th, also on Netflix.
Over on Hulu, Into the Dark: All That We Destroy is up starting on May 3rd.
This horror show has been hit or miss, but it's usually fun.
May 23rd, Hulu gets Baywatch, the entire series has been remastered, so enjoy your David [UNKNOWN] people.
There's a new documentary called, What's My Name Muhammad Ali, it's in two parts and it streams on HBO Now on May 14th.
Over on Showtime, catch Wu-Tang Clan of Mics and Men The four part documentary series starts streaming on May 10.
Amazon Prime has a new season of Sneaky Pete starting on May 10.
And there's a new series called Good Omens on amazon prime.
It's based on the novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.
An angel and the demon must work together to save the world.
And the four horsemen of the apocalypse are out and about.
Good Omen starts streaming on May 31.
Those are just some of the titles arriving online in May.
For more information check out CNET.
COM/NETPICKS.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.