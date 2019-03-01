Netpicks
From article: Game of Thrones: Arya sees her first dragon in HBO footage

What's new to stream in March 2019

Transcript
[MUSIC] Here's what's new for March, Arrested Development is back on Netflix on March 15th for the 2nd part of season 5. There will be a total of eight new episodes. On the same day, you can catch the fourth season of Catastrophe on Amazon Prime. The two part Michael Jackson documentary, Leaving Neverland, arrives on HBO now on the third and fourth of March. At the beginning of the month, Netflix has a new documentary series called Losers. It takes a look at the psychology of losing in sports. Then there's The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, it's a new Netflix original film arriving on the first of the month. It's based on a true story of how a young boy Found a way to save his village from famine. On March 1st, you can catch a new installment of the Hulu original horror anthology series, Into the Dark: Treehouse stars Jimmy Simpson. Crashing season three comes to a close on the tenth of March. The episode is entitled Mulaney. John Mulaney guest stars. The tenth is also when you can catch the ninth season finale of Shameless on Showtime. The series has been renewed for a tenth season but season nine is set to be the last for Emmy Rossum. On the 12th of March catch a new Netflix comedy special by Jimmy Carr called the Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits. Billions returns for its fourth season starting on March 17th on Showtime. There's a dramatization of the autobiography of Motley Crue on Netflix. It's called The Dirt and it streams on the 22nd of March. The disgusting, yet hilarious Santa Clarita Diet returns for its third season on Netflix beginning on the 29th of March. On March 31st, watch the second season premiere of Barry, starring Bill Hader. The show was an unexpected hit. This new season has a lot to live up to. The seventh and final season of Veep kicks off on the same day. And lastly, SMILF season 2 Wraps up on the 31st of March, over on Showtime. There are tons of movies and TV shows arriving all over the place. Check out cnet.com/netpicks for more information. I'm Iyaz Akhtar, and I'll see you online. [MUSIC]
