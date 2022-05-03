What's New to Stream for May 2022

May 3 2022 TV & Movies

Speaker 1: If it's new online, we're covering it. Here's what's new for may. It's been almost three years, but stranger things is returning to Netflix. Starting on May 27th stranger things, four volume, one takes place six months after the battle of star court mall, we find our group of friends are separated for the first time and taking on high school. Don't worry. The show will remain strange as a new horrifying supernatural threat arrives expect a gruesome mystery and all kinds of things about the upside down [00:00:30] over on Disney plus it's time for OB one Kenobi. This series takes place 10 years after star wars, revenge of the sit you and McGregor rep prizes. His role as the Jedi man Aster. We'll also see the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth badder. Two episodes arrive on the 27th with new episodes arriving weekly on Wednesdays. There are a total of six episodes of this series. Speaker 1: Sticking with Disney. Plus moon night comes to an end on May 4th. This series has been visually stunning, fun, [00:01:00] and incredibly weird. We'll have to see if the final episode can tie everything together. If it does, I'll have to rewatch the entire series. Again, maybe this time it'll make sense over on apple TV, plus get ready for prehistoric planet. This is a brand new documentary series narrated by David Attenborough. Prehistoric planet uses the latest developments in scientific discovery to showcase new details about dinosaurs. We're going to see some interesting stuff, including a [00:01:30] T-Rex that can swim. Fossil evidence suggests that Theran Rex could have used powerful kicking to move across water. We also see a more accurate representation of the Veloso Raptor episode one on May 23rd with a new installment every day through May 27th. HBO max has the season two premier of hacks on May 12th. Lori Metcal joins the massively talented cast as Deborah Vance goes on tour. Speaker 1: If you're unfamiliar with hacks gene smart stars as a legendary Las [00:02:00] Vegas comedian, who is joined by a young comedy writer, it's kind of an odd couple kind of show and works really, really well. HBO max plans to release two episodes of hacks every week. If you remember the Disney afternoon cartoon block get excited, Disney plus is bringing back chip and Dale rescue Rangers. This time it's a hybrid live action slash CG animated movie in this film chip and Dale starred in the rescue Rangers show. It's been 30 years since that [00:02:30] show ended and there's interest in a reboot Disney cast, John Mullaney as the voice of chip with Andy Sandberg as Dale chip and Dale rescue Rangers hits Disney plus on May 20th, shifting gears, Hulu has the series premier of Z starting on the 27th. This is a spinoff of the letter, Kenny character, who was often heard, but you never got a real good look at his face. Speaker 1: Jared Keso stars as Shorey a senior AAA hockey player, his mission to never lose again. It ought to [00:03:00] be interesting to see if the Shorey character can work for an entire series. I'm looking forward to this one prime video has the kids in the hall. No I'm not talking about older episodes or anything. There are all new episodes of the kids in the hall on prime video, starting on the 13th. This season will have a total of eight episodes features all of the original cast members, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald's, Bruce McCullough, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson working moms season six comes to Netflix on May 10th. If you're [00:03:30] a parent, you should definitely give this show. A watch working moms is about you guess it working moms who are trying to balance work and life. That's not always easy, but the characters keep trying anyway. And lastly, check out senior year on Netflix, starting on the 13th, a cheerleading stunt goes wrong and a student is left in a coma for 20 years. Now she's 37, but wants to resume her life and hopefully become prom queen rebel, Wilson stars. Those are just some of the titles of arriving in [00:04:00] may for more information checkout, cnet.com/netpicks a Maya Zach, I'll see you online.