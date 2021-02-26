What's new to stream for March 2021

Here are the biggest titles going online in March on the 18th Zack Snyder's True Vision of the Justice League, we'll hit HBO Max, prepare yourself because this cut is four hours long.
Godzilla vs Kong is coming to HBO max on March 31.
Comedy and it will be available to stream for 31 days.
Over on Disney plus we've got the one division finale on March 5. This series is supposed to somehow be attached to the next Doctor Strange movie.
This ought to be good.
Starting on March 19.
Disney plus will have the Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
The six episode series will run new episodes every Friday.
Brian and the last dragon is coming to Disney plus on March 5th, but there's a catch to stream it's on that date.
You'll need Disney plus and pay an additional $30 if you wanna wait right and the last dragon will be on the road.
Regular Disney plus service on June 4. Coming to America is on Amazon Prime on March 5. Prince Keane is now King Hakim.
This time he's got to track down the sun he never knew he had.
Invincible as on prime on March 26.
This animated series is based on the Robert Kirkman comic books.
It's got a lot of big names as voice talent.
Netflix has Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, on March 1st.
This is a documentary about the life of Christopher Wallace, better known as the notorious BIG.
It features interviews with his closest friend and family.
On March 17th the producer of Tiger King unveils Operation Varsity Blues.
This is a documentary that looks at that college admissions scandal that sent aunt Becky to jail The children's cooking show, Waffles and Mochi, arrives on Netflix on March 16th.
It happens to star Michelle Obama.
And over on Hulu, check out Boss Level on March 5th.
A soldier is trapped Happen in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder.
For more information on what's coming and going online, check out cnet.com/netpicks