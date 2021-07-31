What's new to stream for August 2021

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking

Apple's Target Disk Mode: How to turn a Mac into an external hard drive

Apple's Target Disk Mode: How to turn a Mac into an external hard drive

Make your own Instagram face filter

Make your own Instagram face filter

How to cut the cord: 7 questions you need to answer

How to cut the cord: 7 questions you need to answer

What to do if you lose your vaccination card, and how to never lose it again

What to do if you lose your vaccination card, and how to never lose it again