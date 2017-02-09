Your video, "A comet, a snow moon and a penumbral lunar eclipse walk into a bar..."
It's the start of a great joke, but it's also actually happening: an astronomy triple feature occurs early this weekend, and you might be able to catch it if you've got some binoculars or a telescope laying around.

1:24 February 9, 2017
