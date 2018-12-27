What to expect from Apple in 2019

Welcome to a special holiday edition of the Apple Core.
Now today, we're gonna take a look forward to 2019 to see what we can expect from Apple based on some of your feedback.
Let's get started.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
Before we begin, I wanna thank all of you for sending in your 2019 Apple wish list.
Now here's how it's gonna go down.
First off, I'm gonna read your comments about what you wanna see Apple do in 2019.
And then we're gonna do a little reality check to see how likely we are to actually get it in the next year based on the rumors.
So let's start with the iPhones.
Now, I'm gonna read Eric Becker's comment who says, he wants to see OLED across the whole lineup.
No point in upgrading to a phone with no better screen for that high of a price, he says.
And I totally agree with you.
But I don't think we're gonna see a change in next year's lineup at least according to the most recent rumors which state that Apple is going to keep with the same designs in 2019.
Now along those same lines, Christopher Alden says on YouTube that He is not buying a phone with the notch ever and that he is gonna hold on to his own forever until that ugly notch goes away and am sorry to tell you Chris but you gonna be waiting another year because it seems that 2019 is not gonna be Be the year that Apple gets rid of the notch on the new iPhones because Apple still needs that true depth camera array on the top to make face ID work and it doesn't look like they're going to be switching to an in screen fingerprint scanner anytime soon.
Now, a lot of you are requesting the return of the headphone jack on the iPhone.
Again, I'm sorry to disappoint you, not seeing this one happen.
What we may see is iPhone switching to USB-C, that was on Greg Geis' wish list.
He said he wants the iPhone to switch to USB-C and lower the prices.
Now this one is a little bit more likely only because Apple already did this with the new iPad models in 2018.
Now regarding those lower prices Prices which seems to be number one on everybody's wish list for next year.
Again, I'm sorry to disappoint.
This is definitely not gonna happen.
Apple is going to continue.
With the same price [INAUDIBLE] in 2019 [INAUDIBLE] iPhones, and we are not even hearing any rumors about a smaller cheaper iPhone SE in the works, so we are just gonna have to be okay with paying a higher premium for Apple devices.
In terms of operating systems.
And what you wanna see in IOS.
It's seems that Siri is a pretty big complaint across the board.
User Jeff Leblanc says that that's the worst thing about his iPhone 10.
Now this is one rumour that we continue to here.
Year after year right around ww dc time.
And I'm not giving up on Siri because Apple continues to make improvements on Siri.
It's by no means up to par with other systems like Google's assistant.
So we'll have to wait and see for 2019.
It is a serious possibility, The Apple does a complete overhaul to its digital assistant.
The other things you guys wanted for iOS was multitasking.
That alongside horizontal unlock which are already on the iPad so I'm hoping that Apple is going to migrate these features to the Iphone as well with the next IOS.
Now it's very likely in the next IOS are more AR features, we talked a couple weeks ago about an AR feature that will allow you to identify your Uber or Lyft driver just by pointing the camera.
Now let's move on to the apple watch.
2019 's apple watch might get face time support and face ID support.
This will mean the apple watch will have to have some kind of camera, either on bend or on the watch faces.
So, which is pretty promises in the next year.
Now user say John Manson says his list wish for apple includes epilepsy monitoring for.
For the Apple watch and given how much Apple has been focussing on health features on the Apple watch as of late I don't think this is too much of a stretch.
Apple has also been rumoured to be working on a glucose monitor and a blood pressure monitor for the Apple watch.
That I also know that a lot of these features need FDA clearance, which means we might have to wait longer than 2019 to see them roll out, In the mean time, Apple has started to included other health features in some of its other products.
The company just launched its first Sleep tracking monitor so I suspect that sleep tracking will become a larger part of health kit.
Also it just took out a new patent for biometric sensors on the air pods.
And that leads us to our next matter.
Aside from lowering the price of the iPhones.
Your number one wish list item were, AirPods.
And yes, in fact you will be seeing new AirPods in 2019, or at least according to the rumors.
Now the question really is, how big of a refresh are we getting in the next year?
There are two likely events, one is that we're only getting a new wireless charging case, now the second includes all the other rumors about the AirPods that we've been hearing.
Hearing.
Steve Bryan Games says he wants the AirPods 2 or at least ones that match your iPhone.
And this could be a possibility even if we only get that wireless charging case as the refresh.
But in the event that we get the big refresh next year we might be looking at noise cancelling.
Airpods, water proof airpods, and those biometric centres.
But if Apple does launch too with the wireless charging cases, it would only make sense that they also launch the air powermax.
Which was on your list, and frankly, on mine as well.
It maybe be too late for Apple to deliver on it's promise of bringing this charging [INAUDIBLE] to consumers in 2018, but that doesn't mean it's dead.
We will likely be getting that charging [INAUDIBLE] capable of charging up to three Apple devices at once in 2019.
Given it's track record don't hold your breather.
On to the marks, now we just got a brand budge of laptops.
We got [INAUDIBLE] Macbook pro lineup, And we have got the Macbook Air sequel that we have been waiting for a long time.
So I am not expecting to see new laptops next year from Apple.
But that doesn't mean see we are not gonna see other types of Macs.
The Mac pro is one of those products that is definitely overdue for a refresh.
And if Apple wants to maintain its pro users we might actually get one in 2019.
Now this one wasn't as popular on your wish list but it's been also rumored to be in the works.
That is a cheaper, smaller Home Pod to compete with the Google Home mini and the Amazon Echo Dot.
Apple is rumored to be working on this cheaper Home Pod For 2019, so we can probably expect it right around WWDC.
The other one that wasn't really on your wish list, but I had to mention anyway is Apple original content as Apple goes head to head in 2019 with the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and HBO.
Apple is rumored to be spending $1 billion in content next year and it already has production deals with Reese Witherspoon Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, and Oprah, and I'm personally curious to see what this Apple branded content will look like, and if it can still compete in this saturated market.
What's not clear is whether or not it's gonna offer it as a standalone service.
Or as a bundle deal with Apple Music, but all these questions are gonna be answered in 2019.
And on Mark Thompson's wish list for 2019, that I get rid of the laptop for Apple core, but what do you guys think?
Should I get rid of the laptop, should I get rid of the desk altogether because hey, you never know what I might do next year.
So hit me up on the comments section below or on Twitter and that pretty much does it for Apple Core this year.
But stay tuned next year because we're gonna be coming to you live From [INAUDIBLE] stage at the Consumer Electronic Show so until then, Happy New Year's.
[MUSIC]
