What to Expect at Apple's Sept. 12 Event 8:02 Watch Now

What to Expect at Apple's Sept. 12 Event

Sep 2, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: One sign that fall is nearly here is that Apple scent invites out for an event on Tuesday, September 12th. Happy pumpkin spice season, everyone. Ooh, could you imagine a pumpkin spice iPhone? Look, as soon as I said it, I regretted it. But there are numerous rumors, some that hint at a rather straightforward round of upgrades to the iPhone and Apple watch other rumors point to the possibility of a new iPhone model. The iPhone 15 ultra. Let's break down everything you can expect for Apple's [00:00:30] fall event. But first I want to go back to the invite, which shows that Apple logo made up of tiny dustlike particles with three dimensional grooves carved out a bit like the sands of a desert. Now the tagline, wanderlust is a play on the word wanderlust, which means a strong longing for or impulse toward wandering. So does wanderlust mean a strong longing for or impulse toward wondering, like all of us trying to read something into the invite, wondering what [00:01:00] it has to do with what Apple will be announcing? Speaker 1: Could the grooved cutouts in the logo refer to a less boxy iPhone design? Could the particles refer to an improved camera that is capable of capturing more details? And could the colors, metallic shades of gray, blue, and even gold be a reference to the colors of the new iPhone or Apple Watch? Or is this just all Apple acknowledging the short, fleeting time each one of us has during our lifetimes? No idea, [00:01:30] but I expect the iPhone 15 Pro will be the headliner. So let's start with the regular models first. Like the iPhone 14 series, there will likely be four models of the iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 and 15 plus will basically be a repackaged iPhone 14 pro without the telephoto camera, the new phones will get an updated 48 megapixel camera and inherit the A 16 chip on the outside. The two phones will trade in their display notches [00:02:00] for the dynamic island cutout. Speaker 1: They debuted on the 14 pro and 14 pro max. Now, despite the addition of the dynamic island, don't expect any other changes to the screen Display analyst Ross Young said in a September, 2022 tweet that he's not expecting base iPhone 15 models to have a higher refresh rate screen like Apple's Pro iPhone models because the supply chain might not be able to support it. Also, do we call posts made when X was still Twitter tweets [00:02:30] still Anyway? According to a may report by Charger Lab, a power specialist website with a pretty steady track record, all four iPhone 15 models will support 15 watt wireless charging using the new T two Open Standard announced earlier this year, and if this turns out to be true, it'll mean the iPhone 15 could open up a whole new world of wireless charging devices that are not necessarily licensed as [00:03:00] Apple accessories max. Speaker 1: But the biggest change for all four iPhones will be the shift away from the lightning connector, likely driven by pressure by the European Union, which passed legislation adopting U S B C as a common charging standard. The iPhone 15 series will have a U S B C port instead of a lightning port. I know it's 2012 all over again, I kid, I kid. It's a bit hazy how exactly [00:03:30] Apple will handle this, but it's likely that all new iPhone models will be sold with a U S B C port for the foreseeable future. But let's talk about some major changes coming to the pro models. Out of everything, apple will announce the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max bring with them. The biggest changes according to Bloomberg's, mark Garman stainless steel is gone and the frame will be made from titanium, which could help reduce the overall weight of each phone. Speaker 1: The iPhone 15 [00:04:00] PRO and 15 Pro Max will likely get a new 17 chip, which will feature a three nanometer processor and be apple's smallest around the front. The two phones will have a thinner display bezel, but the big change could be on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which will house a new six times optical telephoto Camera noted Apple rumor maker, Mingy quo and analyst with TF International Securities Forecast. The 15 Pro Max will have a horizontal [00:04:30] mounted Periscope lens inside the phone's body, kind of like the ones found in the Google Pixel seven Pro or Samson Galaxy SS 23 Ultra or Stoney XPERIA one mark five. By doubling the native optical zoom from three times to six times magnification, you'd be able to in theory capture zoomed in photos with better detail resolution and dynamic range. Then from using the six times digital Zoom found on a current iPhone 14 pro. Speaker 1: [00:05:00] And as far as the U S B C on the PRO models, they'll likely have faster data speeds for transferring things like files and videos, especially those ProRes video files, which are pretty, pretty big. Also, hint that both promo having solid state volume and power buttons as just another way to differentiate them from the regular 15 and 15 plus the buttons wouldn't be mechanical and more akin to kind of like the home button that debuted on the iPhone seven. One last rumor that seems well a bit dated was that the [00:05:30] iPhone 15 Pro Max may be rebranded as the iPhone 15 Ultra Bloomberg's Germin published the possibility nearly a year ago, and well, this should be taken with a grain of salt. Another up in the air possibility comes by the way of Mac Rumors who found code in a beta version of iOS 17 that shows off functionality for an action button on the iPhone like the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra. Speaker 1: The functions be more phone oriented, like for shortcuts or [00:06:00] to be used as a camera shutter. We'll have to wait until the 12th to find out, but let's switch up from the iPhone 14 to the possibility of some new Apple Watch models in a less ambitious update that seems like a relatively modest year over year iteration from the Apple Watch Series eight. The Apple Watch series nine could come in a new color as reported by Mac Rumors, and based on a post by the user shrimp Apple Pro on X, firmly known as Twitter, the Apple [00:06:30] Watch series nine might come in a new pink color on the inside. The series nine will likely be powered by a new S nine ship, which in a post Bloomberg's Gurman shared on his power on Discord channel in May, will bring both performance and efficiency improvements. And that's kind of another way of saying the battery life could be better, obviously we'll have to wait to find out. Speaker 1: Now, the Apple Watch Ultra could see a second generation version. The Rugged Watch debuted last year and a new version [00:07:00] could bring a faster chip and come in a black titanium finish according to a post by XUS shrimp Apple Pro. Oh man, a black version of the Ultra would look fire. All right, let's talk about everything else. The AirPods case could see a new U S B C connector. iOS 17 and watchOS 10 will likely get an official release date, and I can't imagine that Apple will pass up a chance to update everyone on [00:07:30] its Vision Pro headset that was announced back in June at WW d c. So that's it obviously, until Tim Cook and Crew walk across the stage of the Steve Jobs theater and announce all these things. None of this is for certain, but now I want to hear from you guys. What are you hoping for from the Apple September 12th event? Throw your thoughts in the comments last. Make sure to subscribe to CNET for more coverage on the event and everything Apple announces. Bye.