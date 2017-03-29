What the repeal of internet privacy rules means to you

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET News Video
What the repeal of internet privacy rules means to youCongress has cleared the way for broadband providers to sell your information to advertisers without your permission. CNET senior reporter Maggie Reardon explains what happens next and what the reversal means for your privacy.
Transcript
[MUSIC] On Tuesday the House of Representatives voted to repeal regulation that the FCC had passed last year that would have required broadband providers to ask your permission before they share Information that they gather from you with advertisers. So, this is information such as the websites you visit, the apps that you use, your location, and advertisers wants this information because it's very valuable for them if they are trying to sell targeted advertising, the next thing that has to happen For these regulations to completely go away is for the President to sign it. And he's already signaled that he's on board. And then the rules are just gone, they disappear. The big catch here is that the FCC will never be able to write similar rules in the future. So it pretty much kills any Any time of privacy regulation that the SEC could come up with that would be very similar to what they passed 2015. [MUSIC] I think what is gonna happen over time, is that you're gonna see companies like Verizon and Comcast The folks who are providing you broadband and wireless service are gonna start trying to get into this target advertising business so that means you're going to see a lot more targeted advertising. This is a business they want to be in, they're also selling content to you and so you're going to see a lot more of those creepy ads that follow you around on the Internet. [MUSIC] So there are a few things that you can do to protect yourself. For one you could try to opt out. Now the broadband companies and wireless companies aren't gonna make that easy for you, but those options do exist If you're really concerned, particularly if you're gonna be doing some web surfing where you're looking up sensitive information, doing a Google search on a health concern, or something like that, you might want to consider using a VPN. That basically routes your traffic over a different network and kinda disguises I avoided this information so that your provider can't see it. [MUSIC]