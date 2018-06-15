Your video, "What people really think about those electric scooters"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

What people really think about those electric scooters

San Francisco's streets are clear of scooters, but not for long.
1:30 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] I kinda like them in theory, I think that more ways of getting around the city is a good thing. Yeah, I like them. I've used them a few times. You know I'm not a huge fan. I feel that people don't know how to drive them that well. I don't particulary really like them. They are kind of a nuiscance. Problematic in terms of clutter on the streets and blocking sidewalks. The thing I really like about them is they don't make any noise so when you're walking you never know if ones coming up behind you. Yeah I feel like I've seen less of them now. It seems like that there's less of them. I know the city put some regulations out. I think it's great they're off the street. Yeah, I mean I know that there's less of them now because the city made them take it back. So I haven't seen any. Yeah, there's less scooters, yeah. [MUSIC] I'm not happy about that. I am excited for it. You know? Maybe I'll start using them more. Yeah. I think it's fair. Not too excited about that, but I mean whatever. It's San Francisco. I don't know, if people want to ride scooters, they can ride them. I think they're pretty dorky.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: This dog is trained to find computers and stop crimes
This dog is trained to find computers and stop crimes
1:48
Police across the US have been using Electronic Storage Detection dogs to sniff out technology as evidence.
Play video
Video: Chicago gets Boring, Sony faces backlash
Chicago gets Boring, Sony faces backlash
1:27
Today's most important stories in tech include the Windy City working with Elon Musk's Boring Company to connect the Loop to O'Hare....
Play video
Video: AT&T wins in Time Warner takeover bid, Fortnite hits Switch
AT&T wins in Time Warner takeover bid, Fortnite hits Switch
1:23
Today's major tech stories include AT&T clearing the last hurdle to take over Time Warner, Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch and Apple's...
Play video
Video: POTUS can't block Twitter users, Fortnite's $100M commitment to esports
POTUS can't block Twitter users, Fortnite's $100M commitment to esports
1:14
This week's major tech stories include a judge's ruling that President Trump can't block people on Twitter, Amazon rolling out new...
Play video
Video: Uber knows when scammers are using GPS spoofing apps. Here's how.
Uber knows when scammers are using GPS spoofing apps. Here's how.
1:41
The company shared its secrets on how it uses machine learning to fight off fraud.
Play video
Video: Comcast bids for Fox, Apple's newest security move
Comcast bids for Fox, Apple's newest security move
1:18
Today's biggest tech stories include Comcast's new bid for 21st Century Fox, Apple's newest plan to help you keep your phone safe and...
Play video
Video: Apple cuts component orders for new iPhone Xs
Apple cuts component orders for new iPhone Xs
4:07
Latest rumors suggest Apple has placed the order for the OLED screens of the new iPhone Xs ahead of its September launch event.
Play video
Video: Samsung's folding phone may be pricey
Samsung's folding phone may be pricey
1:45
The future doesn't come cheap. Samsung's folding phone may land in 2019 and one analyst says it could cost way more than the iPhone...
Play video