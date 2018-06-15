What people really think about those electric scooters

CNET News Video
What people really think about those electric scootersSan Francisco's streets are clear of scooters, but not for long.
Transcript
[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] I kinda like them in theory, I think that more ways of getting around the city is a good thing. Yeah, I like them. I've used them a few times. You know I'm not a huge fan. I feel that people don't know how to drive them that well. I don't particulary really like them. They are kind of a nuiscance. Problematic in terms of clutter on the streets and blocking sidewalks. The thing I really like about them is they don't make any noise so when you're walking you never know if ones coming up behind you. Yeah I feel like I've seen less of them now. It seems like that there's less of them. I know the city put some regulations out. I think it's great they're off the street. Yeah, I mean I know that there's less of them now because the city made them take it back. So I haven't seen any. Yeah, there's less scooters, yeah. [MUSIC] I'm not happy about that. I am excited for it. You know? Maybe I'll start using them more. Yeah. I think it's fair. Not too excited about that, but I mean whatever. It's San Francisco. I don't know, if people want to ride scooters, they can ride them. I think they're pretty dorky.