What it's Like Sharing Vision Pro 11:56 Watch Now

What it's Like Sharing Vision Pro

Feb 2, 2024 VR/AR Productivity

Speaker 1: The Apple Vision Pro is officially here. The first units are in customer hands by now. You know what it can do. You've watched the early reviews, but it is time to address the one big question left, the one question that everyone will be asking starting today. Hey, can I borrow it just for a little bit? I'll get it right back. Speaker 2: Okay. Speaker 1: Sharing the Vision Pro Headset has its quirks because it is such a personal device and most of us are not spending $3,500 plus [00:00:30] tax of our own money on this right now, but it is a very curious bit of future technology, so lots of people are going to want to just try it out. Maybe you want to share it with a family member, maybe it's someone at your work. Just when you thought every aspect of Vision Pro has been covered, there's still one more thing to go over today. How can you share a Vision Pro with someone else? I'm Bridget Carey, and this is one more thing. cnet. Scott Stein is our editor extraordinaire that has been reviewing his experience with the Vision Pro. [00:01:00] Hi Scott. Speaker 2: Hi. Good to see you again. Speaker 1: Good to see you. Even through Vision Pro. He's here with us today to help demonstrate the nuances of how to share this thing because it is not like sharing other headsets. You can't just hand it to someone and have it work, right? Speaker 2: Yeah. And also sharing headsets is always awkward because people don't want to sweat other ones up, but here there's a different fit. There are all different sizes of pieces inside and the bands are different, and you got the prescription eyewear. If you are a person who has glasses, then [00:01:30] you're going to have to get your own prescription lenses for this or fine contacts, which is unfortunate. Speaker 1: Now I don't need the prescription lenses because I use contact lenses, and so I could just take it as is. You have yours custom fit to your head size, but if I'm just diving in for a short sample, maybe I could just bear with the fact that it's not fit exactly for me. There's also optic ID because it's protected so that only Scott can access what's in here. Speaker 2: If I use it with my account, it scans my [00:02:00] id. But if you activate guest mode, basically you're allowing somebody else to go in there without optic id and you can let them look at everything or just the app that you're in. And then you can also choose to look at it on an airplay on a phone, kind of like the Met Quest where you could just observe if you wanted to guide someone through something. Speaker 1: If it's for someone who's sharing it. Often like a family member, they might want to invest in other accessory Speaker 2: Pieces. Yeah, I think for longer sessions you're supposed to have a better fit and then you may want to get your face scan with an iPhone, but Apple does [00:02:30] say that if you're going to demo this for a brief period of time, you probably will be fine. This Speaker 1: Is the light seal. Speaker 2: It's padded, it's like a VR headset, but it detaches very easily. The magnets just pop this part off and this is the light seal cushion. I definitely recommend getting more of these if you're going to really demo a lot. And the two that come with it are two different depths. So one is a little thicker than the other, which is for prescription lenses. So when I put my prescription lenses in, it tells me to put the thicker one in, but for someone without, I think you're meant to have the thinner one in. So that's how narrow the measurement for this. These [00:03:00] bands snap off and snap on easily. I would recommend between the two bands that come with the Vision Pro that you use, the solo knit, this one here, because it's easier to take on and off and it just tightens pretty easily. Speaker 1: To find out my size, I had to go to the Apple store online and walk through these steps of buying one. It used my iPhone to scan my head size. Buying an extra light seal is about $200 if we have the same seal size, but we just want [00:03:30] another cushion. These cushions are about $30 each. And the headbands, depending on which one you get, they're each about a hundred dollars. And we're not even talking about the prescription lens cost because you are using the Zeiss Speaker 2: Lenses and those cost 99 or $150 depending on what you are reader or prescription. So that's a lot of Speaker 1: Money. Now this cushion here, it's pretty soft and it's like a fabric. I'm thinking I have makeup on and I don't think you're going to want all this foundation [00:04:00] on here. Speaker 2: No, not unless I'm going to dispose of it or find a way to clean it. Speaker 1: Yeah, let's do this. Right? This is how badly I want to try it. I want the internet to see me without my foundation, but seriously, these are things you have to think about because this is going to run people up to like $4,000 or more sometimes, so they're not going to want makeup from someone else all over their expensive gear Speaker 2: Or sweat. Speaker 1: Yes. I'll try not to sweat for you. Speaker 2: Keep these clean. Speaker 1: Alright, let the sharing commence. Speaker 2: [00:04:30] Okay, let's do this. So these are the steps. First of all, I'm going to take this off because I got to take out the lenses, my prescription lenses, which I'm going to take care of. Then we'll do this. I put the thinner cushion on here so that it should fit you better. Oh shoot, I have to use it first. Speaker 1: See, you need the lenses to start the guest mode and then the timer begins. Speaker 2: Can we just start? Yeah. Can we, or let's just, we get just cut. We just keep the awkwardness. Alright, so we're going to put it on. Now I'm going to [00:05:00] go to guess mode. Let's just try this out. Allowed apps, open apps only. And I'm going to hit start. It says, remove your optical inserts and share within five minutes. Now I take out my lenses. Speaker 1: Five minutes isn't so bad. Speaker 2: Why isn't that Speaker 1: Bad? But it gives you enough time to switch out like headbands. Speaker 2: The taking clock makes me, yeah, it gives you time to change headbands to swap out things. And then go ahead. You're going to try it on. Here we go. Alright, so put it on and then [00:05:30] you hold it on the edges there. And then did you tighten the band? Do you see the band? Speaker 1: I'm feeling, oh, I think even though you're a medium. Yeah. I was able to tighten it. Good, good. Speaker 2: Yeah. Yeah. Make it like snug and then I think you're good to go. Speaker 1: Let's see. Press the digital crown to set up your eyes and hands. Okay. Speaker 2: Yeah, so the digital crown is on the top. Speaker 1: Fine. You got to learn to find, Speaker 2: Where am I going to, yeah, yeah, it's up here. I'm going to polish. Speaker 1: Polish your view. Speaker 2: It could affect your view of things. There you go. [00:06:00] Shammy shammy, your thing. Alright. Speaker 1: Okay, good. Look at your hands to set up. Okay. It's weird. It's like I see at a distance, the instructions, but I also feel like I'm here adjusting lighting. This room got dark. Speaker 2: Oh, now you're doing a hand eye Speaker 1: Track. You got the dot. Tap your fingers together to select it. I'm learning spatial computing. Speaker 2: And you keep your hands down too. Okay. You can even just pinch like Speaker 1: Walking now select all the dots on the [00:06:30] circle. Okay. Was like a game? Speaker 2: Yeah. Speaker 1: Oh, I aced it. Oh wow. Now I see where you set up. I see. Yeah. It was all floating there. The spatial videos and your photos. Disney plus. Oh wow. Speaker 2: So you can get anything. Do you see your photos? Speaker 1: I see what my eyes are electing by hovering my eyeballs now you can't see bridged eyes yet. No. Speaker 2: You're in a blue iridescent [00:07:00] world. Speaker 1: I am a guest and I don't get Scott eyes. That's you. Oh yeah. It knows you. And I don't get, don't even get Scott eyes. Speaker 2: Here's the other thing you can do. I can dial your reality out. Take that digital crown and just spin it. Now do you see me peering through Speaker 1: Ghost Scott? Speaker 2: Ghost Scott, Speaker 1: A spirit guide on my journey. I sent you some spatial videos I took on my iPhone. Speaker 2: So look in the photos and then look on the [00:07:30] left side. And you should see spatial video or media type. Do you see Speaker 1: Yours? I'm seeing the depth. Oh Speaker 2: Yeah. Speaker 1: Oh, oh. I am fully in it now with the cloudy background. Oh, that is amazing. That is amazing depth. Oh my gosh, it's huge. When it's this close to you, it does feel like it's real. I've been wondering what it's going to be like watching these as I'm taking them because I've been taking all this spatial video without being [00:08:00] able to see what it's like. Speaker 2: Yeah. What does it look like compared to what you were shooting? Speaker 1: It really does look large and 3D because it's so in your eyeballs. My kids look like they're right there. That family stuff is neat. That is super, super neat. Speaker 2: Why don't you go to Apple tv? Speaker 1: Yeah, I'm on Apple tv. Okay. I'm in 3D, so I just pick one of these things. You think? Yeah, Speaker 2: Just pick Speaker 1: Whatever. [00:08:30] I just jumped to Star Wars. Oh my gosh. It's handsome of them. Oh, this is crazy. We're home. That's crazy. Oh no, no. I got to get out of here. Okay. Okay. This is a lot to take in very quickly. I'm a little worried I'm starting to get sweaty. If you're by someone's side, you can kind of be a guide Speaker 2: And there's no tutorial Speaker 1: Really. I see the menu now. [00:09:00] I closed something else. So things aren't always sitting there. You kind of have to figure it out. I didn't need a big tutorial, but I did need you to kind of guide me a little bit on using my voice. I wasn't thinking about that all the time. Yeah. Okay. I think I'm ready to dip out. Speaker 2: You're ready to get out? Speaker 1: I could be here for a while. Speaker 2: Yeah, it's a rabbit hole and then you just take it off. Hold it by the metal because this thing could just, you know what, I realize why they say hold it by the metal because this just magnetically detaches. So if you hold it by this, it could just go whoop and fall off and then you're like, drop the headset. So that's the thing. [00:09:30] AppleCare, right? AppleCare. It doesn't look too sweaty. Speaker 1: No, Speaker 2: I wasn't. I'm going to light it air out a bit though. Speaker 1: If I try to put it back on. Am I locked out of guess mode? Is that it? Is my session over? Speaker 2: Let's see. Speaker 1: Hold it by the metal. Yeah, no, enter password. I'm out. I'm Speaker 2: Locked out. Unless you know my password. What's your password? What's your password? You my password. But then if I give it to you, it could just browse as me and then you could potentially even be my persona. Speaker 1: I could have your eyes. [00:10:00] Do you see Eyes? Speaker 2: Wait, lemme see. Yeah. Are those mine though? Are they yours? How they can't be yours. Speaker 1: It hasn't scanned my face. Speaker 2: Wait on those My eyes. How could that be? That is weird. You kind of look like my mom. What is happening? So what'd you think? Speaker 1: That was fun. [00:10:30] That was cool. Speaker 2: It was kind of crazy. Speaker 1: That was cool. I love seeing my kids in spa video and yeah. Speaker 2: Yeah, Speaker 1: That was cool. And I wasn't feeling woozy even though it wasn't a long time I was in it, nor was it my fit, but it was definitely comfortable enough for me to just dive in and get a good sense with it. So thank you for that opportunity. I think everyone should at least get a chance to see something like that. For sure. The Vision Pro is an incredibly personal [00:11:00] device. I remember my first home computer was something everyone in the family shared. That's how we got good at it and understood how to use it. And sharing other VR headsets is how many folks really try VR for the first time. This is having a very expensive private machine to play games and watch movies. I think until Apple can get the price down, we do need a way to have multiple accounts saved on there. That way you can switch accounts very smoothly and that would make it easier for more people to [00:11:30] experience. Until then, if you want to try it, see if you can get a demo in an Apple store or just go find Scott. If you have questions, please share them in the comments and subscribe to the channel to see how this develops. Because Exploring the Vision Pro is a living review. It's going to change as time goes by and there is always one more thing we can poke at. Thanks for watching.