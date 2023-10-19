What Is White Glove Delivery? 6:01 Watch Now

What Is White Glove Delivery?

Oct 19, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So what is white glove mattress delivery? Who might want to make sure that they get it and what brands offer it? We're going to talk about that in today's video. Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a cnet and we have a quick little video just basically covering the entire white glove delivery process. White glove delivery is kind of a catchall term for in-home mattress setup. The vast majority of beds you buy online are delivered in a box via FedEx or U P s, [00:00:30] and the unboxing process for these beds are pretty quick and easy to do, but there's plenty of people out there who might not want to deal with that process. And white glove delivery is the alternative. So if you get a mattress that features white glove delivery, here's what you should expect. Number one, you shouldn't have to do any of the heavy lifting at all. Speaker 1: All you have to do is let the people inside your house. Now, depending on the brand, the bed will either show up full size, which is really ideal in my opinion, because you don't have to deal with the offgassing process. Some other brands we've seen will [00:01:00] just have the bed in the box that it would normally get shipped in. They'll just have some folks do the unboxing process for you. So really all you have to do is answer the door and then it'll have a brand new mattress in a matter of minutes, which is pretty cool. I want to talk about a few other pros to white glove delivery other than the fact that you don't really have to do much of anything. And the first and biggest in my personal opinion is that nine times out of 10 they will dispose of your old mattress if you want them to. Speaker 1: Disposing of an old mattress can be a real pain. You might have to coordinate with your waste management service to get them to take it away. [00:01:30] You might have to load it up in a car or a truck and take it to the dump. If you don't have someone in your immediate area who can use your old mattress and continue to give it some life, then disposing of old mattress can be a real pain and white glove delivery kind of eliminates that. The other pro I think, is not having to deal with any of the waste. One thing that we've experienced a lot of is the plastic and cardboard waste that comes with unboxing a mattress, and we have to take that out to the dumpster ourselves, which is not our favorite thing to do. And then the last one I want to mention I did talk about briefly a second ago, is [00:02:00] that you don't have to deal with the offgassing process at all, assuming the brand ships their mattress full size. Speaker 1: So if the mattress does show up full size, you don't have to deal with any of the smell from the offgassing process and the bed is ready to go night one at its intended firmness level, which is pretty great. The only two big downsides to white glove delivery that I see is that number one, it can often cost extra. We're going to talk about some brands that do white glove delivery here in a second. You can often get white glove delivery at an extra cost. And then the other one is that the bed will [00:02:30] often take longer to get to your door if you have a white glove delivery option as opposed to directly in a box. In a box. The bed can arrive within a week or even a couple days, but there's just more logistics going on behind the scenes to get a delivery team to do white glove delivery. So it can take a little bit longer for your new mattress to arrive with that method and with certain brands, because they do white glove delivery at no extra cost, if you want to return the bed, that's when the cost comes in. So that can also be a bit of a downside for Speaker 2: People who [00:03:00] want to return or exchange their mattress. As far as who should opt for white glove delivery, I would say number one, if you just struggle to lift things, sometimes these beds can get really, really heavy, like well over 150 pounds and they're really big. So if you struggle to lift things and you don't have people in your immediate area who can come help you on box a mattress, white glove delivery might be the way to go. Also, someone who lives in a place that might be difficult for FedEx or U P s to get to, like if you live in a big apartment building, the mattress will probably just be delivered to your mail [00:03:30] room and then you'll have to drag that thing up to your apartment. Now, there are quite a few brands that do offer white glove delivery at no extra cost, which is pretty fantastic. Speaker 2: The first and probably most popular one is going to be the brand sofa. Whichever bed you decide to order from sofa, it'll be delivered via this method. And the thing about them is they don't have their mattresses rolled up in a box and they have the team just do the unboxing for you. These beds show up full size, which is kind of my ideal version of white glove delivery. The brand purple will also do white glove delivery for [00:04:00] certain mattresses. They have three different mattress collections. We've done a ton of stuff about those beds, so make sure you look down below in the description if you want to learn more in their essential collection. They all arrive in the bed in a bag or bed in a box method for their more premium collection. They show up in a box or a bag, but they'll have someone do the unbagging or unboxing for you for their luxury collection. Speaker 2: Though those arrive full size like the beds from sofa, so depending on which bed you get from purple, they will do white glove delivery. Tempur-Pedic also does primarily [00:04:30] white glove delivery. They have one mattress that arrives in a bag, and that's kind of the whole value proposition with that mattress. But pretty much all their other mattresses will arrive full size via white glove delivery. The brand avocado will also do white glove delivery at extra cost along with Dream Cloud. And there are certain brands that we wish did white glove delivery as a standard, namely avocado, because those beds are incredibly heavy. Their flagship avocado green mattress is one of our all-time favorite latex [00:05:00] foam hybrid beds, but that thing is super heavy and hard to move around. For reference, a king size weighs about 175 pounds. So really tough for us to move around. And I think given that they are a more luxury focused brand, having white glove delivery would kind of add to that a little bit. Speaker 2: But either way, white glove delivery is a nice process for a lot of people. There are these brands I just mentioned that offer it at no extra cost. Most of the time, if you're shopping for any mattress, you can get it at an extra charge, which depending on who you [00:05:30] are and where you live, that might be worth it for you. So just be sure that you think about that when you're buying your next mattress, because 99 out of a hundred times that mattress is going to show up in a box. And if you're not able or willing to unbox it, that's going to be a bad time for you. But that's pretty much all I've got for you in this video. Lemme know what you think. Rise below in the comment section. Would you opt for white glove delivery? Even if it cost extra, let us know and there'll be a ton of stuff in the description, especially about those brands that I mentioned. If you found this really helpful or interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But it's going to do it for me. This is on Aine at home. [00:06:00] I'll see you in the next one.