What iOS 16 May Tell Us About the iPhone 14

Jun 23 2022 Mobile

Speaker 1: Apple revealed iOS 16 at WWDC a couple weeks back now, the new iPhone software is packed with heavily requested features and tools such as the ability to customize your lock screen or edit messages. It also might reveal some clues about the next iPhone, AKA, the heavily rumored heavily leaked iPhone 14. Wow. I've said heavily a lot already while apple told us a lot about the new features coming [00:00:30] to the current iPhone, it lacked any specific mention of what to expect from the iPhone 14, not surprising since apple never discusses new products before announcing them. However, sometimes apple reserves certain software do hickeys for its annual iPhone event. So it can debut view these features as exclusives for the latest iPhone. Now some of that might be that these certain features need more processing power, and that typically comes with [00:01:00] a newer iPhone. But for example, remember cinematic mode. Speaker 1: Well, it was absent when apple introduced iOS 15 at WWDC in 2021. And instead it launched as an iPhone 13 feature last fall, though, if you look closely, there were some subtle hints sprinkled in iOS 15 like portrait mode for FaceTime calls. So therefore I E it's easy to [00:01:30] imagine apple creating a portrait mode for video recording, which is essentially what cinematic mode is. And iOS 16 seems to be no different. Several features look like they offer us hints, uh, previews as it were of what we might see on the next iPhone. And there is one clue that's actually buried in the code for iOS 16. Let's get into it. Speaker 1: [00:02:00] The iPhone 14 might have an always on display. Now I was disappointed that, uh, apple didn't add an always on display in iOS 16. And if you're wondering what, what it's about, it's a handy feature and it's found on numerous Android phones and even the apple watch it always on display is gonna show you basic information like time and weather while your phone is asleep. And instead of lighting up the entire display, like your lock screen, does it always on display only activates a portion [00:02:30] of the screen to save power. It's a great convenience and would make the iPhone much, much more glance friendly. Now the publication nine to five Mac claims to have, uh, discovered multiple references in iOS 16 that suggests support for and always on display. Now this could be in the iPhone's future. The blog found references to backlight management tools as well as hidden flags for engineers that would allow them to test the feature on an iPhone [00:03:00] 13. Speaker 1: Hey Patrick, why iPhone 13? Well, because the iPhone 14 isn't out yet, but here's the other wrinkle and always on display might have limited support because the screens frustrate might have to dip down to below 10 hurts or lower just to save on power. And that's way below in regular iPhones, 60 Hertz refresh rate. And to give you an idea, the always on display on the apple watch works at one Hertz. [00:03:30] One hurt, one hurts, hurt. One hurt. You get the idea which isn't supported on any current iPhone. Yes, the iPhone 13 pro I know can go as low as 10 Hertz, but if apple wants or needs that refresh rate lower, that could be the reason why always on display debuts on the iPhone 14 pro or 14 pro accents likely it's gutter require new screen hardware, but even without these clues in the code, the [00:04:00] revamped customizable lock screen also hints at and always on display specifically the way iOS 16 notifications are now corralled at the bottom of the screen. And that makes me wonder, is apple experimenting with ways to preserve screen real estate, which is essential for an always on display to work. Since it only uses portions of the screen to save power Iowas sixteen's new lock screen widgets are another potential clue [00:04:30] since they feel more akin to apple watch complications and therefore more glanceable, but let's move on to another possible iPhone 14 clue or feature. Speaker 1: One of iOS 16 more subtle features is a revamped visual lookup. This can identify objects, people, pets, landmarks inside your photos and provide additional information or context. Now, a nifty addition this year [00:05:00] is the ability to tap on a photo, to remove the background. You literally can tap and lift a foreground subject like a person or a dog away from the background of a photo, and then add this cutout to another app to share or make a collage. I could see cinematic mode getting a boost from the machine learning that powers this new visual lookup Tapit lift tool. Now the machine learning acceleration combined with likely a new, a 16 bionic chip in the next iPhone [00:05:30] could make cinematic mode videos look better. Subjects could be more reliably cut out and have backgrounds that are more consistently out of focus. An apple could also use this separation technology to make cinematic mode more akin to portrait mode. Meaning I could replace the background with a black color or place my subject against a white backdrop. And now one more iPhone 14 clue Speaker 1: [00:06:00] Apple's edition of a customizable lock screen has me also hopeful that we'll see an overhaul to the camera app on the iPhone 14 pro. Now there's for the past couple years, been new professional features like pro raw and ProRes video recording. And when you have these settings enabled, it makes the camera interface look a little cramped, perhaps, perhaps maybe there's a pro mode that can be toggled on and off, and also provides shortcuts to tweak camera settings. As [00:06:30] opposed to making me go into the settings app, scrolling all the way down to cameras and, and change them there. Or maybe, maybe apple will just clean up the apps interface to make it more visually appealing. Now do not get me wrong. The iPhone still has one of the best camera apps on any phone sold today, but much like a family can outgrow a house. Speaker 1: The number of features and modes is starting to grow past the app's original attempt. At the end of today, [00:07:00] all this thing, everything I've been saying, all the words come my mouth is all speculation, and we don't know anything about the next iPhone until apple announces it. But if there's one certainty, it's that it's gotta run iOS 16. But now I wanna hear from you guys, what do you think about iOS 16 and also, what do you wanna see from us in the future? We're doing a regular series all about apple stuff every week, and I'd love to hear your thoughts and questions