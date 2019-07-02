What do you want to see out of the Galaxy Note 10? (The 3:59, Ep. 580)
Welcome to the 3:59.
I'm Roger Cheng.
I'm Alfred Ng.
So it's official, Samsung will launch its Galaxy Note 10 on August 7th here in New York, confirming a earlier CNET scoop.
The Note 10 is obviously the most supersized version of its flagship phone.
It's not the volume seller, but it's definitely the ones that Go after the die hard Samsung fans.
Albert, what do you wanna see in the Note 10?
I really hope that along with this super phone that they are planning on detailing all its features on that they do what they did with the Galaxy S10.
Mm-hm.
Where they had their cheaper version of it.
Yeah.
That would be super cool, because I have Wanted to use like a lot of new features for a while but I've never wanted to pay that like super high price for it.
Yeah.
If they did come out with like a cheaper version of it like they did for the S 10 would very much appreciate it still.
I think it'd still be out of my budget,
But I think the general idea is like that would be pretty cool.
I think you know seeing the success of the Pixel 3A and how that's been working out for Google.
Yep.
I hope that like kind of shifts a trend for them.
I don't know how did for the last S10 What is it?
Yes
S10e yes the cheaper one.
Yeah.
I don't know how well that did for them but I hope that it pushes them in that direction more
You bring up a good point because the trend recently has been to go more expensive and then Samsung kind of bucked a Samsung
Google really bucked it with these cheaper alternatives.
I don't know if we'll get a cheaper alternative to the Note, just because it's always been known as the premium option for Samsung?
But we'll see.
At least from the leaked renderings we've seen, it looks like it's almost entirely all screen.
Whereas it had that little.
The notch, the cutout for the S10.
This one looks like the hole punch.
This one looks like a really tiny camera hole at the very top in the middle, a lot less distracting.
So we'll see.
I mean, we'll see if that's enough to justify folks making that upgrade.
Speaking of which, more Samsung news.
Samsung's mobile CEO, DJ Koh Was in an interview recently, it said that, he called the fold launch embarrassing and he apologized for rushing that product out to market.
But we still didn't get any kind of inkling as to when this thing is actually gonna show up.
I think it's gonna take much longer than they expected just-
Yes.
Based off of that statement.
So when the issues first started arising What was it gonna, it was supposed to come out like two weeks after that, or?
They kept saying a few weeks.
Yeah.
They've been very vague about it, and they've kept saying a few weeks, and it's been.
And now it's just gone to silence on that.
And you know, hey, that was a mistake to roll it out that early, right?
Right.
Right.
So yes, I think it's gonna be delayed much longer than we expected it to be.
You think this is just damage control, or just a coded message-
Well, yeah, all of it is damage control, yeah.
This is a coded message, basically saying, hey, don't hold your breath for the Fold.
And it might be worse for them if you know another company beats them to the punch.
I mean, I know a lot of other companies have been looking at affordable phones.
Well the Huawei made X as the other one.
That also got delayed into the fall as well.
So we're got delayed into this sort of Known time frame in the coming weeks.
So may Samsung saw what was happening with Wallways and said maybe well maybe we should take a breather and like really figure this out.
I mean that's possible, I think the other route is perhaps Wallway also, I mean they could have just Gotten the technology down for that.
Yeah.
I mean you used one, right?
Yeah.
Ypou had your hands on one.
I mean did it feel as smooth as you thought it would be, or-
I mean it's still stiff, but it did feel okay.
Like it didn't feel like it would break in my hands or anything but our Samsung Galaxy fold didn't feel like it's going to break either.
So now that I think the the experience will vary depending on the reviewer.
Yeah, I mean they're just sending it back to the kitchen.
It's not done yet.
Yeah, and the Huawei Mate X, by the way, the screens fold on the outside and those are the plastic screens.
So much more prone to scratching than the fold.
So maybe it got pushed back for different reasons.
But either way there's just sort of a common belief now among The public that these loans may not be ready for primetime.
Yeah and I think when they do release they're gonna be extremely skeptical of it.
Even then they were about to release it until these journalists found these flaws with it.
Yep yep.
Lastly our own Laura Hightower looked into how investigators are using a database of DNA Info to crack cookies.
They've been able to kind of piece together and match and identify suspects based on the relatives of people who have taken DNA tests like 23andme and freely submitted them to this shared database.
It's fascinating but also raises some privacy concerns, right?>> Yeah, the biggest issue is that your DNA is now in a database just because one of your cousins or your sister or your brother decide, hey, I want to find out if I'm 5% white or not.
No, that's not what it is though.
They'd take the test to find other ways.
Yeah.
But then, they go and voluntarily take this data and push it on to this database, which is used by investigators.
Yeah and that links to everyone up in your genetic tree, right.
Yeah, exactly.
That is super uncool.
Yeah, once they move to that public database Basically, yes, your data, whether or not you like it, is potentially there to be accessed.
A lot of police officers say that this is actually a really valuable resource.
Her story details about how they were able to solve a lot of cold cases because of this.
Yeah.
I think the most famous example would be the Golden State Killer.
But I mean it definitely raises these concerns about hey cool, so my biological information is owned by a company and shared with all these random people that I never submitted this data for.
Definitely, and you should check out the story.
It's a sort of powerful intro since one of the cold cases that was solved was one that happened in her old home town.
When she was a child.
So fascinating piece.
For more of these stories, check us on out CNET.
I'm Michael Chang.
I'm Alfred Ang.
Thanks for listening.
