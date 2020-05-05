What $650 worth of used phones look like

I've bought $500 worth of used phones and here they all are.
Let's dive in and see what we actually got.
So let's start first with the Galaxy S6 because this one I've already unpacked.
I've been using this one for a couple of weeks doing various, Test.
So this one is S6 32 gigabyte network unlocked.
It's not tied to any network.
Now this one was 120 pounds, and I bought this one off eBay from a reseller that refurbished The phones and they described it in the listing as a great a excellent time.
I've tested the camera that works perfectly well.
The charging port is basically okay but I have found that sometimes the cable if you don't get it in quite the right way, it doesn't To connect properly so I don't know whether that's just a wiring issue inside the phone itself but it does work fine, I've had no problems charging generally.
And the headphone jack works which is nice because obviously most of the phones launching these days don't even bother having a headphone jack.
Anyway, I'm pretty impressed with the phone, I have been using it for a week or so now, it works perfectly well.
Basically justify remember it.
So, overall a good win for this one for 120 pounds.
I think this is a pretty decent buy for a, for a five year old phone.
That still works as well as it does.
So let's move on.
Okay, this one looks like an iPhone actually stems a cable.
Generic, not an official Apple cable.
This is the iPhone 6, 16 gigabytes.
I bought this for 75 pounds so probably around $100 so this is great B and there's even a sticker on the outside that says gravy and gravy was described as these handsets are generally in good condition the housing Make of slight scratches and scuffs however, nothing that is too warm.
Now having a look at this, I can see almost no scratches or scuffs whatsoever.
On the outside, there's very little that would tell me that this isn't absolutely brand new There was a tiny tiny, tiny little scar from the top right corner nothing else.
The screen itself there is no mark on it, there is no problem with the screen.
This thing looks like it's in amazing condition.
And from the 75 pounds.
That is absolutely amazing.
So that's pretty good.
That's very impressive actually looking forward to spending a bit more time getting this set up some recent apps and seeing how the cameras performing, but out of the box, I think that's a very, very good buy from 75 pounds.
Certainly a lot less than 1000 pounds for the iPhone 11 Pro.
Right next up.
So this is the Motorola Moto X and quite big, chunky Android phone.
And this one I paid 50 pounds for this would describe as condition is excellent.
And indeed it does look like you're having a look at the back is this Rubberized back so it's probably better for scratches and things then than a glass backbone.
But I can see that there is just some general signs of aging where that rubber has started to wear down a little bit.
Yeah looking at the screen reverse couple of Very my new hairline scratches but nothing that would really show up.
It's on.
We're in screens in great condition, no problems, no color issues.
I think this is going to be an interesting phone to see how it works because with the Motto X, this is the version which has got the Very, very plain pure version of Android loaded on there's no extra manufacturer skims over the top.
And those are the sorts of things which can really slow down a phone.
It's pretty nifty to swipe around so it should be promising and for only 50 pounds, It's pretty good.
Okay, let's move on to this one in the brown bag.
Double packed for protection.
It is the HTC One M8.
This was one of my favorite phones when it first came out back in March of 2014.
So this phone is over six years old.
One of the things I said about this at the time is that having this all metal construction is gonna make it basically like a brick over time.
It's gonna put up with a lot of abuse and so it appears to be because six years on, this thing looks great.
There are very few marks on the back.
No signs of Shipping was a little, very little mark in the top corner.
There are no major scratches on the screen, just those tiny little flecks, that sort of thing you might get if you have keys in your pocket, that sort of thing.>> Yeah.
This seems to look good and there's not significant scuff marks around the charging port either.
All of these phones of course have got charges that use micro USB rather than the more recent USBC with the exception of the iPhone, which of course uses lightning But this one does, of course, have its own headphone jack.
Overall, I'm really impressed with the quality that we're getting from this phone.
Okay, now let's move on to the last one.
I'm saving this one until last because I know which one this is.
Now, I didn't get this one from eBay, I got this from a company that buys old phones off you Refurbishes them and then sells them on is called music magpie here in the UK, I am sure there are equivalent services in the US.
So, this is a Samsung Galaxy S8, a much more recent phone in fact.
S8 was released in April 2017.
So it's exactly three years old.
I'm noticing quite a few of those sorts of hairline scratches that if you've had the phone maybe on a table and just sort of slid it across you get those tiny little scuff marks but nothing serious is not cracked having a look at the metal around the edge.
Is a little dant on the top edge.
It looks like it maybe been dropped.
There are no significant scratches, just various of these small ones.
I think whoever had this phone before didn't have a case or screen protector.
This look in pretty good condition overall, but you should expect so because this was the most expensive Have all of the phones when I bought, the listing for this galaxy SA, there was a big icon on the page which says it has a 12 month warranty, which gives you a lot of peace of mind that you're not buying a phone which then suddenly arrives and doesn't work at all.
You've at least got that warranty in place that is gonna work for them.
A good amount of time.
So yeah, here we are.
We've made it to the Android home screen, swiping around everything looks, everything looks good.
But that is all the phones that I've bought all five of them and I've got to say I am pleasantly surprised just brings me to the end of this video.
So, do make sure to keep it seeing that for a lot more information.
[SOUND] Okay cut to a few hours later I spent a little bit of time with these phones and not everything is well with two of them.
We'll start first with the iPhone six now, it wasn't long when I started using this that the phone just shut down for seemingly no reason then when I restarted it.
Got this message on screen reads, this iPhone has experienced an unexpected shutdown because the battery was unable to deliver the necessary peak power.
Performance Management has been applied to help prevent this from happening again.
It's a little bit surprising because in the battery health section of the settings it does say that The battery still hasn't 91% of its maximum charge available.
So I don't quite know why it is at this point but this is a symptom of an aged battery and what it means is that you have the option of either the phone will throttle the power, which will obviously.
Affect performance or you can tell the phone to not throttle your power and it's likely that you're gonna get quite a few crashes because the power does come take it.
Batteries do age and you can replace them.
Apple offers a replacement service there are many third party companies offer replacements.
But of course that does cost money and when you're trying to get a phone on the cheap.
And then having to add in the cost of replacing the battery, you're gonna start having to weigh those numbers.
The bigger problem, however, lies with the Motorola Moto X that we had.
It's fine, when I've been scrolling around and doing basically nothing.
But certain tasks even, just opening the camera, it might do this live.
Right now we can tap around and we can try and take a photo.
And there we go.
The phone dies, it dies almost any time we try and do anything it does was got full power 55% of you so like, plenty of power, and there's no warning, there's no overheating, there's nothing, it just goes and then wouldn't hit the power button to try and turn it back on.
It has to restart from scratch.
It's very weird because it's telling you that it's going from having 55% battery when you're using the phone then it completely cuts out and dies.
So I don't know whether this is necessarily a battery issue or whether it's an Issue with a phone but it doesn't make this phone basically unusable.
Yeah that is disappointing.
I can say that the other ones that I have tried I've done various tests with them so far.
So the S8, the S6 and the HTC One ma have all been fine.
I put SIM cards in them.
They all function really well.
The cameras work Everything seems basically fine.
So it's really a shame that out of the five, only three of them are absolutely perfect.
So the iPhone is usable but could do a little bit of love.
I have the Moto X as well just go.
My pile of phones never to be used again.
I think that has been a very good lesson.
Yes, that was a fairly cheap phone at 50.
Pounds or five pounds I think for the for the Moto one x but the Moto X but it's still money that you shouldn't be having to pay when you're getting a broken phone.
But yes, as I said before, there will be a lot more coming on the whole bone used phone situation on cnet so do make sure To subscribe if you don't already and keep your eyes at Steena.com
