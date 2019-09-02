Welcome to Ryme City

Welcome to Ryan city.
[MUSIC]
It's incredible the way that they're setting up this world and really trying to ground everyone in it that way, these characters pop.
Characters come to life.
In rhyme city Pokemon or in pokey balls.
It's sort of an elevated relationship that Pokemon coexist with their human partners in a heightened relationship.
And Pokemon battles in rhyme city.
We're not supposed to
rhyme city is something we've never seen before.
So it's like a mix of something from like the 40s 50s and then something sometime in the future.
It's a mixture of Tokyo and London.
They were trying to bring those two aesthetics together because Pokemon obviously the source material is from Japan.
So they're trying to pay homage to that.
Grime city is intended to be familiar but also unique, its not a city that exists in our world.
In the end, its no where in particular, so there are alot of contradictions.
cars drive on the left, it's got an american feel to it, all pokenmon characters are pastal characters, and so my palet the background palet are neutrals, greys, blacks, whites.
beiges must have film wow elements really lot of it is mostly the lighting but it's basically long shadows, atmosphere, fog and wet downs.
That gives it this slide.
that's appropriate.
We introduced a lot of practical lights that have color and little signs.
We worked a lot on the graphics of the world because that was a good way of showing that it isn't a contemporary city on a practical basis.
So all the [UNKNOWN] helped us to reflect any of the signs and any of the physical color we were bringing into the set.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
