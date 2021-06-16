Web's source code to be auctioned as NFT, Razer's Project Hazel N95 mask gets launch window

Transcript
This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now. Auction house Sotheby's announced it will be offering up Tim Berners Lee's source code for the World Wide Web as an NF T. The auction runs from June 23 through the 30th with bidding starting at $1,000. The NFT includes original time stamped files containing the source code for the web to artistic visualizations of it and a new letter from berners Lee reflecting on writing the code, razors, futuristic and 95 face mask concept is coming to market. Dubbed project Hazel, the high tech mask offers active ventilation and sterilization as well as a host of other features and will go on sale in limited quantities starting this October. As of this recording razor did not announce a price point but interested customers can sign up for updates on razors website. And finally, Airbnb is taking a stand against a pandemic evictions. The company announced it was implementing a temporary six month long policy banning landlords from listing properties where tenants were evicted for not paying rent. The move comes as cities prepare for a possible spike in evictions after a CDC moratorium expires later this month. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

102 episodes

CNET Top 5

866 episodes

The Daily Charge

974 episodes

What the Future

357 episodes

Tech Today

1535 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Nintendo unveils Legend of Zelda Game & Watch gadget

1:31

Microsoft unveils Halo Infinite multiplayer trailer at E3 2021

2:26

Microsoft reveals Starfield teaser for Xbox

2:18

Why E3 2021 is happening despite the pandemic, and what next year will look like

13:22

In exclusive trailer for Not The Science Type, female scientists confront stereotypes

1:33

Apple now makes sharing your health records easier with Health app

2:28

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Apple Maps gets a 3D makeover in iOS 15

2:46

Road testing the Boring Company Loop under Las Vegas

3:50

Microsoft reveals Starfield teaser for Xbox

2:18

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Why Apple TV's new remote misses the mark

4:02

Gazelle Ultimate C380+ HMB: Review

5:54

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

OnePlus Nord CE is an excellent budget buy

4:59

Road testing the Boring Company Loop under Las Vegas

3:50

The new Echo Show 8 adds just enough to be a worthwhile upgrade

7:54

Apple made its smart home more entertaining at WWDC 2021

4:16

iPadOS 15: How it changes the iPad and what it still doesn't do

5:14

Everything we want from Ring's new drone cam

5:29

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40