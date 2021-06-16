Web's source code to be auctioned as NFT, Razer's Project Hazel N95 mask gets launch window
This is CNET.
And here are the stories that matter right now.
Auction house Sotheby's announced it will be offering up Tim Berners Lee's source code for the World Wide Web as an NF T. The auction runs from June 23 through the 30th with bidding starting at $1,000.
The NFT includes original time stamped files containing the source code for the web to artistic visualizations of it and a new letter from berners Lee reflecting on writing the code, razors, futuristic and 95 face mask concept is coming to market.
Dubbed project Hazel, the high tech mask offers active ventilation and sterilization as well as a host of other features and will go on sale in limited quantities starting this October.
As of this recording razor did not announce a price point but interested customers can sign up for updates on razors website.
And finally, Airbnb is taking a stand against a pandemic evictions.
The company announced it was implementing a temporary six month long policy banning landlords from listing properties where tenants were evicted for not paying rent.
The move comes as cities prepare for a possible spike in evictions after a CDC moratorium expires later this month.
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
