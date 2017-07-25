Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "WebMD scooped up, MS Paint to be erased?"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

WebMD scooped up, MS Paint to be erased?

Today's major tech headlines include the purchase of WebMD by a private equity firm, a possible end of the line for MS Paint and a new AI chip that may be making its way into the next version of Microsoft's Hololens.
1:07 /
Transcript
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now. Private equity firm KKR has purchased online health publisher, WebMD, in a deal worth roughly $2.8 billion which ones being about 20% premium over the site's current value The purchase also includes WebMD owned sites Medscape.com and Medicinemet.com. [MUSIC] MS Paint, the beloved legacy painting program inside Windows might be erased from the operating system according to a Windows 10 fall creators update. MS Paint is as old as Windows itself, first appearing in version 1.0 of Windows back in 1985. [MUSIC] During a computer vision and pattern recognition conference in Hawaii, Microsoft implied that a new chip outfitted with an AI co-processor would be implemented into HoloLens to improve the device's voice and object recognition. This falls in line with Microsoft's heavy AR push for the product, including applications where it could help visually impaired people that are navigating [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading c net tech today app in the Apple Google Play Store.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Who needs an ID badge? Wisconsin company institutes chip implants
Who needs an ID badge? Wisconsin company institutes chip implants
1:33 July 25, 2017
Three Square Market hopes to have its entire workforce outfitted with implanted RFID chips in the near future as a way of providing...
Play video
Video: Alphabet's still raking in the cash, despite EU's fine
Alphabet's still raking in the cash, despite EU's fine
1:13 July 25, 2017
Google's parent company reports a healthy $26 billion in revenue, never mind that monumental $2.74 billion bill from European regulators.
Play video
Video: Comic-Con wraps in San Diego, The Rock stars in Siri ad
Comic-Con wraps in San Diego, The Rock stars in Siri ad
1:26 July 24, 2017
In today's roundup, more trailers than you can watch as Comic-Con closes its doors for the year. Plus Siri co-stars with Dwayne Johnson...
Play video
Video: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 reveal set for Aug. 23; Musk plans East Coast hyperloop
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 reveal set for Aug. 23; Musk plans East Coast hyperloop
1:31 July 22, 2017
In this week's wrap-up, Samsung announces an official date for its Note 8 event. Meanwhile, Elon Musk tweets about building a new way...
Play video
Video: Legendary Pokemon arrive in Pokemon Go - with a catch
Legendary Pokemon arrive in Pokemon Go - with a catch
1:29 July 21, 2017
Rare, powerful monsters hatch in time for the mobile game's birthday. But is it enough to bring back old fans?
Play video
Video: Major dark web shutdown, YouTube fights extremist content
Major dark web shutdown, YouTube fights extremist content
1:13 July 21, 2017
Today's major tech headlines include the largest dark web shutdown in history, YouTube's effort to redirect viewers away from extremist...
Play video
Video: Get the best deals on last-minute travel
Get the best deals on last-minute travel
1:04 July 21, 2017
Even if you haven't made summer travel plans yet, you can still get great deals on flights and accommodation with these apps and websites.
Play video
Video: Samsung teases Galaxy Note 8 launch on August 23
Samsung teases Galaxy Note 8 launch on August 23
1:21 July 20, 2017
Invites are out for the reveal of the new Galaxy Note 8.
Play video