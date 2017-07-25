Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
WebMD scooped up, MS Paint to be erased?Today's major tech headlines include the purchase of WebMD by a private equity firm, a possible end of the line for MS Paint and a new AI chip that may be making its way into the next version of Microsoft's Hololens.
Transcript
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now. Private equity firm KKR has purchased online health publisher, WebMD, in a deal worth roughly $2.8 billion which ones being about 20% premium over the site's current value The purchase also includes WebMD owned sites Medscape.com and Medicinemet.com. [MUSIC] MS Paint, the beloved legacy painting program inside Windows might be erased from the operating system according to a Windows 10 fall creators update. MS Paint is as old as Windows itself, first appearing in version 1.0 of Windows back in 1985. [MUSIC] During a computer vision and pattern recognition conference in Hawaii, Microsoft implied that a new chip outfitted with an AI co-processor would be implemented into HoloLens to improve the device's voice and object recognition. This falls in line with Microsoft's heavy AR push for the product, including applications where it could help visually impaired people that are navigating