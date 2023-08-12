We Test Out Viral Sleep Hacks to See Which Ones Work
We Test Out Viral Sleep Hacks to See Which Ones Work
2:36
Watch Now

We Test Out Viral Sleep Hacks to See Which Ones Work

Wellness
Speaker 1: Do any of these viral sleep hacks actually work? Well, I tested out a couple and we're gonna talk about the results in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a cnet. It is no secret that everybody wants to get better sleep because sleep is one of the key pillars of good health. So we're gonna talk about a couple of these sleep hacks that I tested out. The first one I tried was exposing myself to red light before going to bed. There is some scientific backing to this according to the sleep scientists we talked to, but it needs a [00:00:30] lot more research before, you know, being confirmed. I didn't notice any differences at all. But one thing I did start trying to do, speaking of light, is reducing my blue light exposure before bed. This is actually really well researched and there's some nice tools on your phone. If you're an iPhone user, you can just go into your display settings and set up night shift mode so you can really protect your eyes from that blue light when you're getting closer to bedtime, which can disrupt your sleeping patterns. Speaker 1: So that's a good one. The next one is taking a shower before going to bed. This is something I pretty much already did and I highly [00:01:00] recommend it. And the sleep scientist we talked to did say there's a lot of scientific backing to this. Basically it helps regulate your temperature by cooling your body down with the evaporating water off your skin, which can help prepare your body for bedtime and get a much better night's sleep. And then the last one I tried out was for about a week. I drank a pretty decent amount of tart cherry juice before going to bed. Here's my experience with that. Okay, so there were several varieties of the stuff at the store. Make sure you get the stuff that actually says tart cherry juice or else it probably won't work. Never actually tasted the stuff [00:01:30] before. I assume it tastes something like, uh, like cranberry juice. But let's, uh, let's give it a go Speaker 1: That is really tart. I have a high tolerance for tart drinks, so it's actually pretty good for me. I'm not sure it's gonna be for you, but, uh, hopefully it'll, uh, help me sleep. So this type of cherry juice is actually a natural source of melatonin. A lot of people do take melatonin supplements, but it can be a bit too much and people report waking up feeling groggy [00:02:00] and this is just a little dose of melatonin that might help you sleep a little bit better. I didn't really notice much of a difference, although I did enjoy drinking the juice. So to sum up my experience with these viral sleep hacks, I do think there is some merit to them, but the effects are pretty marginal and there's really nothing better than actually finding a good mattress that fits you in your sleeping preferences. So make sure you look down below in the description. We have more information on these sleep hacks. There are quite a few that I haven't tried. Maybe I'll try them out more in the future. And more information about how to find your next mattress if the one that you have right now isn't really satisfactory. [00:02:30] If you found this video helpfully interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But it's gonna do it for me. This is own a Seat at Home. I'll see you the next one.

Up Next

We Test Out Viral Sleep Hacks to See Which Ones Work
A man sleeping on a bed against a colorful background with a man in a CNET sweatshirt in the front.

Up Next

We Test Out Viral Sleep Hacks to See Which Ones Work

Tempur-Ergo ProSmart Review: Tempur-Pedic's Answer to a Smart Adjustable Bed Base
The TEMPUR-Ergo PROSMART Base against a colorful background and a man in a CNET sweatshirt in the front.

Tempur-Ergo ProSmart Review: Tempur-Pedic's Answer to a Smart Adjustable Bed Base

Tempur-Pedic Mattress Review: New Breeze Models
The Tempur-Pedic ProBreeze mattress against a colorful background and a man in a sweatshirt in the front.

Tempur-Pedic Mattress Review: New Breeze Models

How to Return a Bed-in-a-Box Mattress
A mattress and two moving boxes against a colorful background with a man in the front.

How to Return a Bed-in-a-Box Mattress

DreamCloud Premier Rest Mattress Review: Most Plush Luxury Bed?
The DreamCloud Premier Rest mattress against a colorful background with a man in a CNET sweatshirt in the front.

DreamCloud Premier Rest Mattress Review: Most Plush Luxury Bed?

Plank vs. Zenhaven: Latex Mattress Review and Comparison
The Plank mattress and Zenhaven mattress against a colorful background with a man in a CNET sweatshirt in the front.

Plank vs. Zenhaven: Latex Mattress Review and Comparison

Plank Mattress Guide: Which Bed Should You Sleep On?
The Plank mattresses against a colorful background with a man in a sweatshirt in the front.

Plank Mattress Guide: Which Bed Should You Sleep On?

Purple Premium Collection: Restore Mattress vs. Restore Premier
The Purple Restore mattresses against a colorful background with a man in a shirt in the front.

Purple Premium Collection: Restore Mattress vs. Restore Premier

Puffy Royal Mattress Review: Best Plush Hybrid Bed?
The Puffy Royal mattress against a colorful background with a man in the front.

Puffy Royal Mattress Review: Best Plush Hybrid Bed?

EcoCloud Mattress Review: Winkbeds' All-Natural Mattress
The EcoCloud mattress against a colorful background with a man in a shirt in the front.

EcoCloud Mattress Review: Winkbeds' All-Natural Mattress

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

We Test Out Viral Sleep Hacks to See Which Ones Work
A man sleeping on a bed against a colorful background with a man in a CNET sweatshirt in the front.

We Test Out Viral Sleep Hacks to See Which Ones Work

Apple's Biggest Drama? It's Sports
230810-site-apple-tv-s-biggest-drama-is-sports

Apple's Biggest Drama? It's Sports

Tempur-Ergo ProSmart Review: Tempur-Pedic's Answer to a Smart Adjustable Bed Base
The TEMPUR-Ergo PROSMART Base against a colorful background and a man in a CNET sweatshirt in the front.

Tempur-Ergo ProSmart Review: Tempur-Pedic's Answer to a Smart Adjustable Bed Base

Tempur-Pedic Mattress Review: New Breeze Models
The Tempur-Pedic ProBreeze mattress against a colorful background and a man in a sweatshirt in the front.

Tempur-Pedic Mattress Review: New Breeze Models

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: Flip Phones Are Cool Again
z-flip-5-review-cnet-00-00-18-22-still003.png

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: Flip Phones Are Cool Again

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
diy-portable-ac-for-youtube-00-02-55-23-still001

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes

Most Popular All most popular

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: Flip Phones Are Cool Again
z-flip-5-review-cnet-00-00-18-22-still003.png

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: Flip Phones Are Cool Again

Expect Big Changes in iPhone 15 — Including Price
230802-cms-apple-show-iphone-15-rumors-v02

Expect Big Changes in iPhone 15 — Including Price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Full Review
230801-site-thumbnail-galaxy-watch-6-2

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Full Review

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
diy-portable-ac-for-youtube-00-02-55-23-still001

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions
galaxytabs9-firstimp-cnet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions

First Look at the Tech Inside the $2.3B MSG Sphere
msg-sphere

First Look at the Tech Inside the $2.3B MSG Sphere

Latest Products All latest products

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions
galaxytabs9-firstimp-cnet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions
first-24hrs-with-fold-5-cnet-00-00-10-01-still001.png

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way
230725-site-samsung-z-flip-5-hands-on

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes
230725-site-galaxy-tablet-hands-on-2

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes

Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command
230718-site-transformer-grimlock-dino-2

Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command

We Tried iOS 17 for Ourselves and We're Impressed So Far
p1004061

We Tried iOS 17 for Ourselves and We're Impressed So Far

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
diy-portable-ac-for-youtube-00-02-55-23-still001

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
how-to-blur-your-house-in-google-maps-1b

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
230620-site-how-to-make-an-ai-voice-clone

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started
230331-yt-howto-bard-google-ai-v04

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat