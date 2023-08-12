We Test Out Viral Sleep Hacks to See Which Ones Work 2:36 Watch Now

Aug 12, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: Do any of these viral sleep hacks actually work? Well, I tested out a couple and we're gonna talk about the results in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a cnet. It is no secret that everybody wants to get better sleep because sleep is one of the key pillars of good health. So we're gonna talk about a couple of these sleep hacks that I tested out. The first one I tried was exposing myself to red light before going to bed. There is some scientific backing to this according to the sleep scientists we talked to, but it needs a [00:00:30] lot more research before, you know, being confirmed. I didn't notice any differences at all. But one thing I did start trying to do, speaking of light, is reducing my blue light exposure before bed. This is actually really well researched and there's some nice tools on your phone. If you're an iPhone user, you can just go into your display settings and set up night shift mode so you can really protect your eyes from that blue light when you're getting closer to bedtime, which can disrupt your sleeping patterns. Speaker 1: So that's a good one. The next one is taking a shower before going to bed. This is something I pretty much already did and I highly [00:01:00] recommend it. And the sleep scientist we talked to did say there's a lot of scientific backing to this. Basically it helps regulate your temperature by cooling your body down with the evaporating water off your skin, which can help prepare your body for bedtime and get a much better night's sleep. And then the last one I tried out was for about a week. I drank a pretty decent amount of tart cherry juice before going to bed. Here's my experience with that. Okay, so there were several varieties of the stuff at the store. Make sure you get the stuff that actually says tart cherry juice or else it probably won't work. Never actually tasted the stuff [00:01:30] before. I assume it tastes something like, uh, like cranberry juice. But let's, uh, let's give it a go Speaker 1: That is really tart. I have a high tolerance for tart drinks, so it's actually pretty good for me. I'm not sure it's gonna be for you, but, uh, hopefully it'll, uh, help me sleep. So this type of cherry juice is actually a natural source of melatonin. A lot of people do take melatonin supplements, but it can be a bit too much and people report waking up feeling groggy [00:02:00] and this is just a little dose of melatonin that might help you sleep a little bit better. I didn't really notice much of a difference, although I did enjoy drinking the juice. So to sum up my experience with these viral sleep hacks, I do think there is some merit to them, but the effects are pretty marginal and there's really nothing better than actually finding a good mattress that fits you in your sleeping preferences. So make sure you look down below in the description. We have more information on these sleep hacks. There are quite a few that I haven't tried. Maybe I'll try them out more in the future. And more information about how to find your next mattress if the one that you have right now isn't really satisfactory. [00:02:30] If you found this video helpfully interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But it's gonna do it for me. This is own a Seat at Home. I'll see you the next one.