We shot, stabbed and crushed a new battery -- and it didn't explode

[MUSIC] You may have read about lithium ion batteries in the news lately but it probably wasn't good news. Cell phone batteries have exploded on airplanes and at least two houses have burned down because of hoverboards catching on fire. Amionx is looking to change all of that though with it's SafeCore battery technology. And we're here in Carlsbad California checking out their claim that you can shoot a bullet into this battery without it exploding. [MUSIC] Three, two, one. [NOISE] Boom. When a lithium ion battery goes up in flames it can happen fast. The temperature can hit several hundred degrees celsius in a fraction of a second. That's because most lithium ion batteries contain a flammable liquid electrolyte and only a thin plastic separator to keep the positive and negative sides of the battery from touching. If you crush, puncture, or overcharge a battery, the positive and negative sides can come into contact. Creating a spark of electricity that sets the whole battery aflame. [MUSIC] But now, watch this safe, poor lithium ion battery get abused the exact same way. Stab, crunch, no reaction. And yes, before you ask, we did check that both sets of batteries were fully charged. After seeing how standard lithium ion batteries fare under stress testing you're probably a little concerned about carrying one of these in your back pocket. On the other hand, these are Safecore lithium ion batteries. You can see, I'm holding them in my hands. Something I definitely cannot do with those exploded lithium ions. How is this possible? Amionx has a secret sauce. Literally. This black gunk is what keeps Safecore's batteries from exploding. [UNKNOWN] wont share the formula but it's a material designed to separate at 100 degrees celsius. Before the battery could explode, the material detaches creating a physical gap like a fuse that keeps electricity from flowing fast enough to totally destroy the... The cell which means your battery gets warm instead of exploding. I think we can all agree that's better. And because the secret is a special goop you can spoon onto existing battery parts, no need to buy new battery making machines. Amniotics believes the entire lithium ion battery industry could be up and running in months. Not years. And they think SafeCore batteries might go places we've been reluctant to put lithium ion batteries before. Like all electric airplanes, home energy storage. Or even inside your body. Because you'd want those batteries to be pretty much bulletproof, right? Speaking of which. That's a battery with Safecore. [MUSIC] And that's one without. [NOISE] We've smashed them, we've punctured them, we've even put some bullet holes through them and still no fire. And we don't know when or where SafeCore batteries might show up first. But if someone were to give me an option I know which one I'd want in my cellphone, this one not the exploding one.