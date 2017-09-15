We ride the Scooterboard (aka Inmotion T3)

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Hey folks. This is Shawn Hallister with CNet and I'm on a scooter board. Filming this video on an electric skateboard meets scooter. Travels at about 15 miles per hour. See what that looks like right now. Zooming along here I could probably catch bikes pretty easily. How am I able to film this? Because the scooter board has an integrated handle where I can do my, toddle up here with this lever and the breaks in back. And use this single handle to stir the whole contraption. Or use my feet like a skateboard because the whole [UNKNOWN] from the tracks upfront, Will tilt instead of turning when you move the handle or move your feet. Kind of like a hybrid between a skateboard and a scooted. That's the idea. Taken a closer look, I'd say a 250 watt motor back there powering this device while I move along Should take me about eight to ten miles on a charge. There's also a mechanical brake in back if I wanna step on that back brake in addition to the electric brake. Just give you a closer look at the fork up front, truck there you can see how i Swivels, and the whole board bends when I move the handle back and forth, and you do the same thing with your feet. And if I want to collapse the whole thing down, just pull up on this lever, and you've got a 22 pound package there you can just pick up by the soft grip and carry with you. I'm Chad. This is known as the In-motion T3. But, it's currently being brought to the US via kick starter campaign. It's going to cost about $600 when they finish that up. And also, because you grab the handle back here, wheel it along with you, trolley style. [SOUND] That's a scooter board. You'll be able to read more about that on cnet.com.