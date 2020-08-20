We built the Lego Nintendo Entertainment System. How long did it take?

Transcript
Greetings, Lego and NES fans today we have the Lego Nintendo Entertainment System set from Lego that just came out. I'm here with my assistant Collin Beecham. He's going to help me build this thing I'm feeling is He's gonna get tired of bail after a while. This is a 2646 piece set. A lot of people have already cracked it open and given reviews. So what I'm going to do is I have a timer on my iPad. I'm going to set the timer, see how long it takes me to do this. I'm going to do a full playthrough of the old school Super Mario Brothers it's going to do I'm not going to do a full play through and play everything. I'm going to be faster playing to see what happens. So, let's get started. You're ready? [NOISE] So many hits start on the iPad. Boom. Now we're going, let's get this thing open buddy. So I'm going to do a play through of Super Mario Brothers the original NES game. I'm gonna play every level and Super Mario Brothers There's and see how long it takes. Here we go. Start. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] Yeah, so it took me an hour and 20 minutes I think I prefer building the Lego set over playing Super Mario Brothers, which is kind of silly. It was a lot of fun to play and relive a lot of those levels. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] 96 the big one. It's a big one. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] It's now done. Yeah. I can play video games now. [MUSIC] All right, continuing on, we are on book 14. [MUSIC]. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] I've finished. Wow, so that took me seven hours 45 minutes. I really enjoyed making it actually it was a lot of fun to make. I didn't get bored. My kids got bored. There's a lot of small, tiny pieces. [MUSIC] The end result is pretty awesome and works. So it was a lot of fun to build. It just takes a long time, so I'd recommend maybe breaking it into two different days. [MUSIC] I did make a mistake. I did have to backtrack a couple times but not too many times. So I feel like I built it in a pretty, pretty standard time. It was worth it. I had a lot of fun doing this and now we have this awesome model. Make a show off to all my friends. So shout out to Lego shout out to Nintendo. Shout out to CNET for letting me build this thing for my job. It was a lot of fun I really enjoyed it. [MUSIC] [SOUND] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]

