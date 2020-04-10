Ways to stay calm in a crisis

Transcript
In the midst of, a crisis there are some do's and don'ts to maintain inner peace. For example, manage and limit your time on the internet. social media sites especially are known for spreading fear rumours and bad information. Also try to restrict your news exposure to just a couple of times a day especially if constant updates give you anxiety. A little bit of exercise is always good for the body and soul. Check your favorite local studio's website to see if there are Offering yoga, bar, cross-training, or even stretching classes online. Or a lot of major corporate studios like CorePower Yoga, Planet Fitness, various boot camp, and even Nike have free classes on their websites, apps, or social media pages. [MUSIC]. If you're having trouble drifting off to sleep, try asleep a meditation app like calm or headspace. Calm offers hundreds of sleep and meditation videos and stories, peaceful images for your desktop and even background sounds that are well calming. headspace offers much of the same but includes more guided exercises and instructional meditation videos. It is great for the beginner. Both apps offer free introductory trial periods. If you're really having trouble cutting up the noise in your life, try a white noise app. So literally cut down on the outside sound. There are several great free options to download but I like white noise light for a variety of sounds, customizable options and asleep timers. In San Francisco I'm Kara Tsuboi, CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]

