Watch What Could Be the World's First Commute in a Personal Flying Vehicle
Science
Speaker 1: You're looking at what may be the world's first commute by way of a personal flying vehicle and leave it to jets and arrow to do it in style. We've all thought about it. You walk out your front door, you hop in your personal flying vehicle and you cruise over all that bumper to bumper gridlock to get to work. Well, [00:00:30] that may not be a reality for most of us anytime soon, but startup jets and arrow is showing us what the future of commuting could look like. That's if you happen to be commuting from an estate in the lush Tuscan Hills of Italy, Speaker 2: It's the beautiful flight over the Tuscan and mountain side. You can see the hill either real typical rolling Hills of Tuscany. Uh, yeah, it was fun. Speaker 1: That is Jetson arrow, CEO, Peter TM talking about this milestone flight that happened back in may. I first talked with turnt Fromm last [00:01:00] year after the company went viral for its launch video. So I thought I'd check in and find out a little more about the flight and get an update on where the jets in one EV tool stands today. Speaker 2: We want to explore what practical stuff we can do. We don't need it to all, how far can we go? You know, get it replace a best spot, probably. Yes. You know, but you can't go to Ikea to it, you know, and you can't move pianos grand pianos, but you can't that. But Hey, you can probably go pick up about your P from, from the, from the neighbor Speaker 1: [00:01:30] TMS co-founder Tamas Paton flew their prototype vehicle from his Tuscan home, the nearly three miles to the current Jetson office, which also happens to be TMS home in the five minute video Paton takes off from what looks to be his enormous backyard. He flies over rolling Hills that look like they belong on a post guard. He cruises over an orchard Speaker 1: [00:02:00] Through a valley where he appears to pick up some serious speed and for what it's worth shed and says, the max speed is 63 miles per hour. After flying over some power lines and more forest Paton finally touches down on a landing pad at Tre's home. Jetson says it believes this is the first time anyone has flown an EV toll to get to work. They say the flight reduced Paton's commute time by 88%. Now, if this is your first time, seeing the jets in one, [00:02:30] you probably don't spend much time on the internet, but here's a quick refresher. It's considered an ultralight EV toll under FAA rules. That means you don't need a license to fly it. And it can only be used for recreation. The jets in one seats, just a pilot and is powered by eight electric motors. If one of those motors goes out, it can still land safely with seven, the Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. So if you're flying to work, you better work close to home. And TM says the design is so simple. [00:03:00] Anyone can learn to fly it in about five minutes. And I hope that's true because people are lining up to buy them. Jetson has already sold more than 400 units at a price of $92,000 each with first deliveries plan for 2023. And that's why they just bought a small airport in a tiny valley south of Florence that will become the new European headquarters. Speaker 2: And at the bottom of that secret valley, which looks like something from the load of the ring, there is, uh, 800 meter grass earth [00:03:30] inland says, and helicopters. And guess what you can test and jet sounds every day, if you want here. And no one's gonna care. Speaker 1: Now after those first deliveries in 2023, TRO says they want to move into mass production. 100 deliveries a month starting in 2024 with the goal of 10,000 units in the next five or six years. But the sky is not the limit according to Jetson arrow, because they already have plans [00:04:00] beyond the jets. In one Turnham told me, they're planning on developing and selling a two seater and four seater version of their EV toll aptly named the jets in two and the jets in four. Now these would be much more expensive, high end versions of their EV tolls. And they also would not qualify as those ultralight vehicles. So the company basically is waiting until regulators sort out all the red tape around EV tolls before they move forward on that project. So what [00:04:30] do you think, would you fly an EV toll like this to work? Let me know in the comments below, if you enjoyed this video, don't forget to give it a thumbs up and subscribe to CNET for more with the future. And if you wanna learn more about some of the other EV tools that we've covered here, click on these videos over here. I'm Andy Altman and I'll see you in the future.

