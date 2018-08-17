Your video, "Watch this robot chop through a wood block"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

What the Future

Watch this robot chop through a wood block

The Centauro robot is designed to help in disaster situations, but it can also do karate.
3:11 /
Transcript
[NOISE] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]

Latest Sci-Tech videos

Video: We've never seen a robotic hand do this
We've never seen a robotic hand do this
3:16
Engineers developed artificial intelligence that can learn to accomplish tasks on its own.
Play video
Video: Virgin Orbit will fly rockets from the UK
Virgin Orbit will fly rockets from the UK
3:01
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit says it will fly its space tourism rockets from Cornwall Airport Newquay.
Play video
Video: These drones could replace fireworks
These drones could replace fireworks
2:59
Intel says its ShootingStar drones are safer than traditional fireworks.
Play video
Video: How tech is keeping one critically endangered desert fish alive
How tech is keeping one critically endangered desert fish alive
4:48
Scientists use technology to save a dying fish species in the hottest place on Earth.
Play video
Video: Fly this drone with your torso
Fly this drone with your torso
3:13
Scientists say they've developed an effective method of controlling drones using body movement.
Play video
Video: The 24-hour-a-day checkup
The 24-hour-a-day checkup
4:01
Instead of going to a doctor's office, wear one.
Play video
Video: This transport device drives over traffic
This transport device drives over traffic
3:30
Turkish designers released their vision for a public transportation system that can maneuver around and over vehicles.
Play video
Video: The world's first 3D color X-rays
The world's first 3D color X-rays
3:03
The Mars Spectral CT scanner shows us never-before-seen images from inside the human body.
Play video