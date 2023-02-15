Watch Oppo Reveal Find N2 Flip 15:00 Watch Now

Watch Oppo Reveal Find N2 Flip

Feb 15, 2023 Phones

Speaker 1: While innovating horizontally folding devices. We're also working on another folding format, the vertically folding or flip style. The flip phones give you a big screen that can easily become compact and fit comfortably in any pocket. However, however, compare with traditional phones, they come with more compromises, like a smaller battery that doesn't even last a day, [00:00:30] and an average camera system that delivers just the average is shut. Also, you have to open the phone basically every time you want to use it because the cover screen is too tiny to even show more than one notification. We think a good flip phone can't have any of these compromises. Speaker 1: In fact, the four principles [00:01:00] that we took into considerations, first, it needs to have an intuitive design that is easier instead of harder to use As a folding phone, you should have an invisible crease that doesn't annoy you. It should be very durable and as a good daily driver, it needs to have an all day battery life. Only if we accomplish all four [00:01:30] of these principles at the same time. Can we call it a truly good flick? I would like to start with the first and the most fundamental one, the intuitive design. How can we create a design that is easier and more intuitive use? We think the key is the cover screen because it is the first screen you interact with all the time on [00:02:00] a flip phone. A good cover screen should be able to easily and intuitively handle those light and simple tasks that we do a lot every day, like checking notifications, replying to messages with a simple yes or no, or toggling settings. Speaker 1: The problem is that current flip phones generally use tiny horizontal outer displays that are not so comfortable to use. [00:02:30] You can only see one notification, so you often have to keep scrolling and when taking selfies with the main camera, you cannot see the full preview because camera sensors are also vertical. You either get a tiny preview or heavily cropped images where you don't really know what's going on. So the first key learning we had is that in order [00:03:00] to design a truly useful cover screen, it needs to be a vertical instead of horizontal. Then we want to make it as big as possible because you can simply see and do more with bigger screen. To do that. Retailer made a special olet panel by minimizing the vessels, giving you an almost old screen loop. So not [00:03:30] only is it easier and more intuitive to use, but it also looks fantastic. F three point 26 inches fine and to flip has the largest cover screen of any flip available today. Speaker 2: Yeah, Speaker 1: Yeah. It almost added to edge on three sides and the whole screen lies completely flush with the case flowing, seamless without interruption. [00:04:00] With this huge vertical layout, everything become easier. Now you can see more of your notifications, six notifications versus one or two other devices. You can see a lot more content without the need for endless scrolling. When using mainstream messaging apps, including sms, WhatsApp, messenger line or Telegram, [00:04:30] you can quickly reply to messages by using built-in phrases or without having open up the phone. Just so simple. We're also working with Google to bring speech to text to these messaging apps on the cover screen. This feature will let you reply to messages by dictating your res responses with your voice. In addition to better handling notifications, [00:05:00] you can also toggle your settings faster on a single screen, nine tos on finance to flip versus three or four on the other devices. Speaker 2: We've Speaker 1: Also introduced a host of smart widgets. See what the weather is going to be like or set a timer. We can do it all without opening the phone. We're also working to add [00:05:30] controls for other popular apps on the cover screen. For example, when using Spotify, you'll be able to control your music right there on the outer screen. The cover screen is also great to show your personality. Our new interactive path wallpapers lets you choose your favorite animal to interact with your phone together with you. [00:06:00] You can also set your favorite chips as you have old papers, which I know you many of you really, really love. You also added always on display. In addition to supporting time, date and notifications, the finance two Flip can display your personal bit more G stickers in line with your preference and daily routine. With so [00:06:30] many useful features, finance two Flip will redefine the cover screen experience. You will really love it. The phone looks beautiful with simple, flat, polished aluminum size. We've also added a unique hinge design. It has a microscope texture inspired by flowing waves of water. Phlip is available in two [00:07:00] colors. The first is Astral black, Speaker 1: An elegant mad glass with Opal glow technologies, which creates a sticky texture that glimmers in the light. The second color is Moonlet purple. It has a soft shimmer with our exclusive diffuse textures. So unlike traditional glossy glass, [00:07:30] PHLIP attracts fewer, our fingerprints retains its pristine beauty. The Phlip weighs just 191 gram and measures 7.45 millimeter when open. It's surprisingly thin and light combined with the carb back cover. It feels light truly belongs in your hand. And of course [00:08:00] the best thing about a flip is that you can fold it in hop and easily throw it in a pocket or a back, a big screen in a compact size. We've also designed a special vacant leather case that comes in two colors with the clever handle, which makes it easier to pull the compact flip from your pocket. That is the beautiful design of fine and two Flip [00:08:30] Looks great, feels great, and most importantly is more intuitive to use thanks to the unique big vertical screen. But there is one more thing we haven't talked about yet, the camera. With this new design, we're also able to create an incredible camera system with a tons of unique and practical features. [00:09:00] Next, I would like to invite Nora Wilson, product Manager of Color West to explain more. Speaker 3: Thanks, Peter. With the unique design of Find and two Flip, we have created our most versatile camera, starting with [00:09:30] a groundbreaking selfie experience. Swipe from the cover screen or just simply double press the volume button. Frame your shot with the cover screen preview, and then use the main camera to take UltraClear selfies. And once again, since our cover screen is vertical, like a traditional phone, you can see the preview with almost no crop, much better than the experience from a horizontal cover screen where you can only see [00:10:00] a small portion find. And two flip also supports flex form mode, which can hover between 45 degrees to 110 degrees. So you can use your find and two flip hands free. Next time when you hang out with your friends and want to take a group selfie, you can simply put the phone on the table and with the help of flex form mode, trigger the shutter release with a gesture and get an [00:10:30] ultra clear group selfie. Speaker 3: And since you're shooting with the main camera, the image quality is miles better than shooting with selfie cameras of traditional phones, we equipped a 50 megapixel flagship level Sony sensor, which has the same sensor size as our camera flagship fine X five Pro and is even bigger than the sensor used in the iPhone 14 [00:11:00] when compared with other flip phones, the sensor is way better around 30% larger than the competition. You can really see the difference in details and dynamic range from the sample shots. Even at two x Zoom, the photos you get from the Find and two Flip are still very clear because we have 50 megapixels to crop from next. The two [00:11:30] screens on Find and two Flip can also be used at the same time with dual preview find. And two Flip can show camera previews on both the main and cover screens at the same time. Speaker 3: You can easily see what you look like on the big cover screen and then strike the perfect pose. It's a perfect tool for taking better portraits and with the bigger sensor, the quality is just so much better when you compare it with other products. [00:12:00] In addition to selfies and portraits, the versatility of Find N two Flip means you can simply get more creative. One of the best camera tricks is to shoot at a low angle, which is widely used in photography for a fascinating perspective with Find and two flip. Shooting at a low angle is much easier. Simply set the angle to 60 degrees or below and the camera will automatically switch to waist [00:12:30] level framing, which will show a preview of the shot on the lower half of the screen. It's also much easier to shoot time lapses with Find N two Flip. You don't need a tripod anymore because you have a built-in one with flex form mode. Speaker 3: So much easier Find N two. Flip is also equipped with a high quality 32 megapixel selfie camera using another Sony [00:13:00] flagship sensor with an auto focused lens. The first in any flip, this front facing camera is great for super clear selfies as you can see here with flex form mode, you can take selfies hands free, and the wider lens with auto focus means that you can fit more into the frame. The selfie camera is also perfect for hands free online meetings. [00:13:30] We've specifically optimized it with mainstream apps like WhatsApp to work with flex form mode. Plus the camera of Find N two Flip is co-developed with the legendary camera manufacturer hassle bbl so you get more natural colors, which you can clearly see from the sample shots. You also get unique hassle blood features like Xpa N with a wide cinematic [00:14:00] aspect ratio. The Find and two Flip is equipped with Mary Silicon X our in-house imaging M P U for shooting ultra clear 4K video even at night. Also with flex form mode, you can even take videos like a camcorder for more stable video shooting and easy camera panning. And again, you can see previews on both the main and cover screens for better framing. [00:14:30] With the unique design with a big cover screen and flex form mode, we have designed our most versatile camera system. Yet it's the best phone for taking selfies and a lot more. We're redefining the camera experience and we cannot wait to see how people use, find and two Flips camera to explore their worlds in the coming months.