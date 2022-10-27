Watch How a Robot Quickly Paints Fingernails 10:00 Watch Now

Watch How a Robot Quickly Paints Fingernails

Oct 27, 2022 Grooming

Speaker 1: <laugh>. I did not expect that in. Be a little circle. <laugh> Speaker 2: Robots can do a lot these days. Now even paint your nails. I'm about to get a manicure by a robot. I dunno about this one. Speaker 1: <laugh>. Speaker 3: This is clockwork. It's a machine that can paint nails in 10 minutes and these machines are starting to pop up across the country, so I had to see it for myself. [00:00:30] There's Speaker 2: Only one place in New York where you can try it out. I'm at Rockefeller Center at their zoo lounge. This is a place for employees to have perks, including having a robot finish off your Speaker 3: Manicure. As I enter. I'm gre I cassia. She's a clockwork attendant and she's here to help. Walk me through the process. This machine is not cutting your nail or filing your nail, so you need to come with smooth, bare nails. I'm a Speaker 4: Little skeptical about this <laugh>. I have never had a robot do my nails [00:01:00] before, but I'm a little worried how it's gonna come out. I tried to clean it up myself at home. I might need a nail pile though, but <laugh> super simple. First thing you'll wanna do is just choose the color. Speaker 3: There were 25 colors to choose from some trendy, earthy tones. I was in the mood for a really bright hot pink. I didn't quite have that. So instead I went with a bold red. This machine is one of Clockwork's first models, and each pink cartridge is filled manually, like filling a pen with ink. But other clockwork machines have the polished [00:01:30] cartridges pre-filled. When you sit down, there's a video tutorial and loading up the cartridge feels a lot like installing printer ink. Speaker 1: Little click. Speaker 3: There is a tutorial video you can watch if there's no employee to assist you, but you paint one finger at a time and the hand rests has indents to guide where all your fingers go. Speaker 5: Yep. And then you [00:02:00] can push the whole thing until it clicks into the Speaker 1: Back. Oh, Speaker 3: I'm, I'm tightened. <laugh>. The belt lowers over your finger to help you stay still, but you're not locked in. You can move. You're not trapped. You just need to stay still for it not to mess up. Ready? Once you give that voice command the machine's cameras take photos of your nail shape and then the paint cartridge lowers down. It starts making dots on block paper before it paints your nail. Speaker 1: [00:02:30] I did not expect it to be like this. I have to be still. I can't laugh. Oh my gosh. All right, good to me. You back on the campus Speaker 2: [00:03:00] <laugh> did not expect that. It be little circle <laugh> slide up. I could tell it kind of had a little bit of a, maybe that was for me. Giggling. I don't know. Um, it was a little bit of a, of a smu, but, Speaker 6: Um, it's possible it could have been for movement. Um, at the end, if you'd like, we could redo it. I Speaker 2: Didn't expect it to be like blah <laugh> and you have to be really calm. Okay, this time I'm gonna think about like a calm ocean breeze. I'm just not gonna laugh. Going to go. Put the next finger [00:03:30] in. Ready. I'm being 3D printed. Don't, don't left. I could tell when you put it in it's scan, you see how long your nail is, the shape of your nail. I have round, uh, the way I filed it, but I'm sure if you had square, try to calibrate for that. Carefully. Remove finger. Oh, that one's much better. [00:04:00] Still very wet. Let's keep it going. Speaker 3: The machine can only do one coat and it reminds me of a dot matrix printer. It just kind of goes in circles to fill the nail with color. And for the most part it wasn't too messy. It's especially better than me trying to paint my own nails at home Speaker 2: Because it's scanning is pretty good at the edges. Like sometimes the, the very tip, you know, it'll kind of bleed over, but that I can clean up easily. Okay, [00:04:30] perfect. Pinky there. Perfect pinky. Okay. I'm skeptical because if you want like a really super great like manicure, obviously you're gonna still go to your favorite nail salon. They're gonna pamper you. They're gonna file, they're gonna cut, they're gonna make sure it's all perfect. They're gonna do more than one coat. Um, but there are times where I would be at a airport wishing I could just get something really quickly done before I go travel somewhere. Um, and they're not always [00:05:00] staffed. Um, and you're left going, Oh, there's no salon at this particular time. That's perfect for this. Speaker 3: Remember, my thumb had a little mistake spot. Well, we took off the paint and tried it again and the little error happened again in the same way. It turns out it's my rough nails. I use gel paint and folks that use gel paint often tend to have more damaged nails because gel is harder to take off and the clockwork machine can sometimes flub up a spot on a roughed up nail like [00:05:30] mine. Speaker 2: Now I just gotta clean up the edge just a little bit. Just roll on over here. So do you normally help folks out with this, uh, step or am I just being sprawled? Cause I'm, I'm on camera right now. No, no, Speaker 6: This is totally normal. I <laugh>. Speaker 2: Okay. Speaker 6: Um, it's probably what I'm here for. Speaker 2: It's still better than what I do at home for sure. Speaker 3: So along this little journey with me was my producer Sally Neiman, and we had her take a spin on the machine to see what her experience was like. Although it wasn't totally [00:06:00] flawless like a salon experience. She said she liked how she could get a good paint job fast. Is it better than what you do at home? Speaker 7: Only like a million Speaker 3: Times. Right now, these machines are also in six target stores. The first visit is $8 and then it's 10 bucks each visit. After that next year, clockwork will be launching machines that do not need any attendance and the new machines can also take off nail polish. I had plenty of questions. So I [00:06:30] hopped on a Zoom call with Ran Nuka Uptake, the founder and CEO of Clockwork. Speaker 8: Our 2023 machines are not likely gonna have attendance with them. Speaker 9: How do you see it possible that these machines don't need an attendant, that they could be completely standalone? Speaker 8: Let's think about what the attendant is doing for the experience, right? First off, they're answering a lot of questions. Uh, secondly, they're coaching you as to how to sit still or, and to get the best quote possible. [00:07:00] And then sometimes they're like taking Polish off so that you can try again, right? Um, those are sort of some of the, the most important tasks that they do. And we've actually automated all of these tasks that the attendant does, uh, in our next generation robot. And so, uh, if you have that little, um, you know, missing spot or what have you, you can just take it off with the automated Polish remover and then go back and try again so that the robot does a better job [00:07:30] next time. Uh, we're also going to be introducing top codes in the next year, and that means that you will have that extra glossy layer that I think the New York attendant pins on today. Um, and so I think that, that, that sort of like covers the, the most of the responsibilities of the attendant. Speaker 9: How do you see the future machines kind of, uh, existing in standalone places? Speaker 8: Our bigger goal is to be where people already are because that adds that [00:08:00] convenience factor, right? Um, and that's sort of a feature of our experience. Like, we don't want you to go out of your way in order to get this service. Um, and you know, we really wanna make it as easy as grabbing a cup of coffee while you're at work or while you're at school or at the airport, right? And so any place where you can think you might get a coffee at, I think that would be a pretty good place to, you know, have a beauty service app. Speaker 3: So how do I look now? [00:08:30] Uh, the future of beauty is in the hands of, um, or the stick movement. 3D printer of a robot. Uh, they're gonna have a few of these machines around the us but if you're in New York, you gotta work at 30 Rock to even get it. And this made me really think how cool a work per would this be. Uh, I think I would use this once a week if I had it at my job and, you know, know what, because it's so quick. I would totally try different colors. Usually [00:09:00] when I'm going to a salon, I have to make a big commitment. All right, Get who's watching the kids. Let me, let me cut out some time in my day. You're telling me you can just like dip in, dip out with just a robot painting your nails. I try all sorts of colors. I do it every week. So I like that flexibility. And that's where the Clockwork Machine definitely wins. So I gave it a try. Would you let me know in the comments? Thanks for watching. Speaker 8: Are you working on toes [00:09:30] pedicures? Uh, fun fact, people are very weird about their feet. <laugh>. I don't think they would wanna take their shoes off in a target. Um, I feel like that's a service that we are likely to leave for humans, um, as far as I can, at least in the near term. Um, leave, Leave the feet for the humans. <laugh>. Don't blame me on that one. <laugh>.