Watch Google Introduce PaLM 2

May 10, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Moment to share how we are approaching them. Last year you heard us talk about Palm, which led to many improvements across our products. Today we are ready to announce our latest palm model in production Palm two, Tom two build on our found fundamental research in our latest infrastructure. It's highly capable [00:00:30] at a wide range of tasks and easy to deploy. We are announcing over 25 products and features powered by POM two today. Palm two models deliver excellent foundational capabilities across a wide range of sizes. We've affectionately named them Geco order bison and unicorn. Geco is so lightweight that it can work on mobile devices fast enough for great interactive applications on device, [00:01:00] even when offline Speaker 1: Palm two models are stronger in logic and reasoning. Thanks to broad training on scientific and mathematical topics, it's also trained on multilingual text spanning over 100 languages, so to understands and generates nuanced whistles. Combined with powerful coding cap capabilities. Palm two can also help developers collaborating around the world. Let's look at this example. Let's say [00:01:30] you're working with a colleague in Seoul and you're debugging coal. You can ask it to fix above and help out your teammate by adding comments in Korean to the code. It first recognizes the code is recursive, such as effects and even explains the reasoning behind the facts. And as you can see, it added comments in Korean, just like you asked Speaker 2: What, Speaker 1: [00:02:00] While pharm two is highly capable, it really shines when fine tuned on domain specific knowledge. We recently released SEC Palm, a version of POM two fine tune for security use cases. It uses AI to better direct malicious scripts and can help security experts understand and resolve threats. Another example is MET POM two. In this case it's fine tune on medical knowledge. This [00:02:30] tuning achieved a nine x reduction in inaccurate reasoning when compared to the model approaching the performance of clinician experts who answered the same set of questions. In fact, med Palm two was the first language model to perform at expert level on medical licensing exam style questions and is currently the state of the art. We are also working to add capabilities to MED POM two so that it can synthesize information from medical imaging, imaging [00:03:00] like plane films and mammograms. You can imagine an AI collaborator that helps radiologists interpret images and communicate the results. These are some examples of Palm two being used in specialized domains. We can't wait to see it used in more. That's why I'm pleased to announce that it is now available in preview and I'll let Thomas share more.