Watch Everything Announced at TCL's CES Press Conference

Jan 4, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Q seven is true premium tv. It is packed with technology. Now it starts out with a native one 20 hertz panel refresh. And let me tell you, TCL has never had one 20 hertz panel refresh in a non mini L E D TV before. This is a first. So we are bringing one 20 hertz down to more of our customers. From there, we add the high bright pro display. That means two times the peak brightness of our own current Q [00:00:30] led TVs. We also add the full array pro local dimming up to five times the local dimming zones of this year's tv. That means up to over 200 zones. That is basically our 2021 mini l e d level in this Q seven and later, I'll tell you about what we're gonna do with mini l e d, but again, we didn't stop there. This has the better version of game accelerator, game Accelerator two 40. Speaker 1: This allows up [00:01:00] to an unheard of blistering two 40 Hertz V R R gaming. This is like the best of the best of of gaming monitors in a large screen tv. I know it sounds like a pun, but it's really a game changer. True serious gamers are going to want Q seven with Game Accelerator two 40. We are proud to introduce QM eight. QM eight is going to be TCL L'S mini l e d flagship. We add [00:01:30] hybrid ultra display two times the peak brightness of our current award-winning mini L e D TVs twice. But that's not the real story for QM eight. The real story for QM eight is zones. We also add mini l e d Ultra and what is mini l e d Ultra. It is up to over five times the local dimming zones of today's award-winning mini l e d for up to over 2300 [00:02:00] zones. Yes, we're gonna go from over 400 zones, skip over 700 or a thousand to 2300 zones. We're gonna introduce what I'm calling tcells three by five mini l e d. And it's not three inches by five inches. What is it? It's 3000 peak nets and 5,000 dimming zones. What does that mean for the consumer? That means the most inky blacks, the brightest, brightest whites, and the most spectacular [00:02:30] image in any room lighting environment. Speaker 1: QM eight will be the ultimate mini L E D TV for 2000 to 2023. Our 98 inch becomes part of QM eight with mini l e d ultra. So if QM eight does a series as the ultimate mini L e d tv, 98 inch becomes the ultimate home theater. Speaker 2: So we are gonna make now true [00:03:00] wearable AR glasses a reality and it's happening right now. And there's a couple of really nice features coming, um, with these, uh, glasses. So the first one is, um, it can simultaneously or real time translate multiple languages. And the second feature, which I also like a lot, is about, um, navigation. So it includes simultaneous localization and mapping and also of course, what we have. We have [00:03:30] a camera built in. You see that here? So I can take videos or I can take a picture of all of you. So let's take a smile. Here we go. We are very, very excited, um, that TCL Radio X two will become available to the developer community in the first quarter this year. I have one more, even AR is truly inspiring, but we don't stop there. Okay, so TCL next where we is developed by T C L CS O T, it's a first virtual [00:04:00] reality concept device providing an incredible, uh, sharp and immersive experience. Speaker 2: We have built in super high resolution display here. So this one is featuring 1,512 P P I identity screen quality. This gives you completely new experience in the virtual, uh, virtual reality world. It's super sharp. And on top of that, you have two cameras in the front so you can turn on transparent mode. These two cameras become your eyes and actually you can [00:04:30] have a mixed reality situation where you see the virtual reality, but also the real world around you. Across the TCL 40 series range, you will find our enhanced next vision despite technology long lasting batteries and also premium cameras, which are, which are use AI powered software to capture greatness in every occasion. The tcl r uh, 40 R 5G features a smooth 90 hertz 6.6 inch, uh, next vision display and a seven nanometer high performance 5G processor. [00:05:00] So customers can enjoy reliable, fast connections on the go. Speaker 2: And the powerful 5,000 million per battery allow you to stay connected for two days with just a single charge. The TCL 40 SE is perfect for entertainment. It's featuring dual stereo speakers that boosts sound quality and combined with a huge 6.75 inch next vision display with a smooth 90 hertz refresh rate, it's perfect for watching movies or live sports events. Also, it has a massive storage, making it easy to [00:05:30] bring your content with you wherever you go. And the TCL 4 0 8 is made for photography lovers. It has a two in one hyper camera, which combines the 50 megapixel mainland with an enhanced macro lens to capture detailed close ups and ideally landscapes, which of course are great for aspiring influences out there. Dual stereo speakers and large 6.6 inch screens make it editing, posting a dream. And last but [00:06:00] not least, the new TCL move. Speaker 2: Audio, air wireless earbuds are the perfect accessory for any of our phones. These Scottish headphones, uh, harmonize sound and visual at home or on undergo, and listeners can enjoy nine hours of playing time or 32 hours, uh, together with the charging case. All the phones, the ear bots and the tablet is immediately available at very, very affordable price points. All [00:06:30] right, so the TCN next paper 12 Pro tablet has the best less design and a massive 12.22 K inch screen. It's offering three to two aspect ratio, which gives you 18% more content compared to a 16 to nine screen. And it also, it has this anti-glare screen that imitates the tactile feel of paper and it's creating this natural, realistic experience when you read, draw or sketch something on it. I really [00:07:00] love the device. It's, it's making it very warm and, uh, um, soft experience. Speaker 2: Tcl Next Paper 12 Pro is by far our most premium tablet today. And this tablet comes with the latest Android, uh, 13 version of course. And typically such large tablet size, uh, products is great for, um, using these in hybrid working environments, which most of us are still practicing today. And I have one more productivity solution with the same screen. This one is the [00:07:30] TCL book X 12 Go. This is our first ever two in one laptop, which is light and slim and easy to carry with you. The detachable keyboard makes it convenient to use this either as a tablet or as a traditional laptop. And it's powered by yet the benefit of, uh, Microsoft Windows 11 home and much more. It delivers incredible performance with a powerful snap drag and seven c uh, Okta core processor. Speaker 1: [00:08:00] So I wanna talk a little bit about our new soundbar lineup. We're going to have a completely new matching soundbar lineup, and we're gonna segment it also into two series families. The first one is, you guessed it, S series. S series is home theater made simple. It's gonna have a new sleek design, dts, virtual X, and it's gonna hit every single right price point. And from there we're going to cue series soundbars. That's home theater made better, [00:08:30] so it has a more elegant design. Um, it has a full suite of audio enhancements, more wattage, larger subwoofers built in tweeters, auto room calibration and more. And all of those Q Series miles will be at price points under $300.