Watch Everything Announced at Meta Connect 2023

Sep 27, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Hey everyone, welcome to Connect. We are incredibly proud to introduce Quest three, the first mainstream mixed reality headset. Speaker 1: Quest three is, it's the most powerful headset that we have ever shipped, and it allows you to blend the physical and digital worlds together. You can navigate it with just your hands if you want, and the hand [00:00:30] tracking is getting really good, or with these brand new precision controllers that we've designed for games or work or things where you want some extra precision. And of course, it's completely standalone. No wires, no battery pack, nothing like that. That's going to break your sense of presence. So when you put on Quest three, you see the physical room around you. Only now, it is a canvas that you can bring your digital [00:01:00] objects into the world. Quest three, it understands your space so you can play with the world around you, and you can solve Lego puzzles or you can build your own creations on any flat surface in your room that you can play games like Bam, with your friends sitting around a table, whether you're physically right there together, or even if they're far away. Speaker 1: People love working out in Quest. But now if you're doing a body combat workout, the targets [00:01:30] are going to come at you in your physical room, whether you're in your living room or if you're in your home gym. You'll be able to look around and see the room around you. So you're going to be a lot more comfortable swinging your arms and moving your body. Now, these experiences are possible because Quest three shows your physical space with 10 times more pixels than what we had on Quest two. And it automatically maps the space that you're in using two dedicated [00:02:00] color camera sensors and a depth sensor, which makes it that if you pick up a digital ball and throw it at the physical wall, it'll bounce off it. Now, this also means that you're going to be able to take a big virtual screen and just drop it wherever you are, and it'll show up in your physical room. And this is going to unlock a lot of awesome experiences for hanging out with people, watching content, even if they're not there with you. Now, [00:02:30] one thing that I'm pretty excited to share today is that Xbox Cloud gaming is coming to Quest in December Speaker 1: And next year, we're launching something that we call augments, which are basically persistent spatially anchored digital objects that you can interact with. So you can put a frame on your wall with photos and videos from Facebook and Instagram. You can [00:03:00] put a digital portal next to your physical workout gear. So every time you walk by it, you can easily jump into a supernatural workout. It is the most powerful headset yet with the next generation processor, better displays and optics, it's 40% thinner, a lot more comfortable, and it comes with the great new precision controllers or the awesome hand tracking that has just gotten a lot better. We have designed this thing and optimized it, the hardware stack, the software stack so it can deliver [00:03:30] amazing mixed reality and the world's best immersive content library. So there it is. All right, quest three, it is shipping on August 10th. Speaker 1: You can order it today for $499. So we are building a platform for creating ais that can help you get things done or just have fun. And the way this is going to work is people are going to be able to interact with these ais across the [00:04:00] whole meta universe of products. So of course you'll be able to chat with them in WhatsApp and Messenger and Instagram direct. But beyond that, they're going to have profiles and Instagram and Facebook, and you'll be able to interact with them and eventually they're going to be embodied as avatars and live and be able to interact with them in the Metaverse two. And we're going to open this platform up for developers and more use cases soon. I'm really looking forward to seeing what all of you build. [00:04:30] But even before that, we have been creating a bunch of ais ourselves, and we're going to start rolling these out in beta today and ramping that a bit over the next couple of days. So let's meet some of them. Speaker 1: Alright, first up we got Meta ai. Meta AI is it's your basic assistant that you can talk to like a person. You can message meta [00:05:00] AI and any of the messaging apps, WhatsApp Messenger, Instagram direct. Soon you're going to be able to message it and Quest three, and it's going to help you answer your basic questions or requests. Let's check this out. So let's say you're planning dinner. You've got Max, the sous chef who can help you come up with a recipe and help you come up with ideas. So if you want to find a way to sneak some broccoli into your kids' dinner, max has got you. Let's say you add too much salt to the recipe can help you balance [00:05:30] it out, all right? Or let's say you're writing something like a keynote and you're not really sure where to get started. You can ask Lily or personal editor AI, who can help you brainstorm and share tips. Speaker 1: Or you can give her a bunch of the texts that you've written and she can help you edit it and make it better. Or maybe you're traveling and you're trying to plan a road trip with your kids. You've got Lorraina who's going to be able to help you find the best barbecue on the road trip or find [00:06:00] a good national park or a beautiful spot to take the kids. Let's say you want to play a role playing game. Well now you can just drop the Dungeon Master into one of your chats and let's check this guy out. Speaker 2: Let's get medieval playing. Speaker 1: I mean, who hasn't wanted to play a text adventure game with Snoop Doc? [00:06:30] We we're also very focused on giving all of you the ability to build AI too. So we've been creating something that we call AI Studio, and it is a platform for building these kind of ais. And we're starting by opening up the a p I for integrating into our messaging apps to start, and that's [00:07:00] going to open in the coming weeks. We are also building a sandbox so that people who don't code can also train ais like this. And we're working on that and iterating on it, and we hope to have that out sometime early next year. And we're also working on bringing all of this to the metaverse too, where you're going to be able to have these embodied, these ais will be able to be embodied as avatars. You'll be able to make them as NPCs [00:07:30] in the different games and experiences that you build and all of the different horizon worlds. And I think that that's going to be really neat. So that brings me to the last thing that I want to show you today, which is the next generation of RayBan Meta Smart Glasses. Speaker 1: Now, these are designed so you can stay in the moment and stay connected without having to take your phone out. You can capture [00:08:00] what's going on around you, you can share with your friends in the world. Everything about this is upgraded from the first version. The cameras are a lot better. So the images and videos that you capture are a lot clearer. The audio is a lot better. So when you're listening to music or podcasts or taking calls, that's a lot better. They're lighter, they're more comfortable, and there are a lot more styles too. Two, but the most interesting thing about this isn't any of [00:08:30] those specs, it's that these are the first smart glasses that are built in shipping with meta AI in them. So starting in the US, you're going to get this state-of-the-art AI that you can interact with hands-free wherever you, so let's say you're grilling with your family and you want to [00:09:00] know how long you need to be cooking that chicken for, or you're playing pickleball and hits the line and you want to know if that's a fault she disagrees. But you know the truth. Speaker 1: Or let's say you just want to settle a debate, some trivia as you're going out through the world, just ask your RayBan meta glasses and they'll respond and get you with the answer. You are going to be able to livestream [00:09:30] to your friends and followers from your glasses. Alright, these RayBan Meta Smart glasses, we're launching them on October 17th. I'm starting at 2 99 and I'm really looking forward to seeing what you all think of them. As always, it is an honor to be on this journey building this with you. Thank you all for coming out to Connect. And now I'm going to hand it over to our Chief Technology Officer, Boz. Thank you.