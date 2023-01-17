Watch Apple Reveal New MacBook Pro With M2 Pro and M2 Pro Max 5:55 Watch Now

Jan 17, 2023 Computing

Speaker 1: Talk MacBook Pro. MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon has been a game changer. Users have been amazed by its powerful performance and capabilities they never thought possible on a laptop. Pros can work on projects that were previously only imaginable on a desktop. Creatives are stunned by its outrageous battery life, enabling them to work wherever inspiration strikes. They're also thrilled with its XDR display. Its incredibly high brightness, amazing [00:00:30] contrast ratio, vivid colors, and outstanding viewing angle, make it the best display ever and a laptop. And users rely on its extensive array of connectivity from Thunderball to MagSafe, and they love the powerful features of Mac Os. Quite simply, MacBook Pro is the world's best pro laptop, and today we're excited to also bring M two Pro to MacBook Pro. [00:01:00] And here's Laura to tell you all about it. Speaker 2: Whether you're an artist, scientist or developer, MacBook Pro is the go-to laptop loved by pros, and today we are giving them more to love. With even greater performance and longer battery life. M two PRO delivers phenomenal performance for pro workflows. For instance, complex animations with dozens of layers [00:01:30] in motion render 20% faster than before and 80% faster than the fastest. Intel-based MacBook Pro compiling huge projects with millions of lines of code and X code is nearly 25% faster than the previous generation, and two and a half times faster than the fastest Intel base. MacBook Pro saving developers hours every week and image processing and Photoshop is more than 40% faster than the previous generation [00:02:00] and 80% faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro for users pushing workflows to the extreme, we have more exciting news. Back to Tim. To tell you more, Speaker 3: Today we're adding a third ship to the M two family. Introducing M two Max. M two max combines the incredible CPU performance of M two PRO with an even more powerful gpu. And with the [00:02:30] amazing power efficiency of apple silicon, it brings unbelievable performance and extraordinary battery life to our ProSystems. M two max has 67 billion transistors. That's 10 billion more transistors than M one max, and over three times the transistors in M two. M two max starts with a high performance on chip fabric with twice the memory interface of M two pro. This gives M two max 400 gigabytes per second of unified memory bandwidth. [00:03:00] And its custom package now supports up to 96 gigabytes of capacity, 50% more than M one max. Just like M two Pro M two max has a next generation 12 core cpu, which delivers up to 20% greater performance over M one max and M two Max has a much larger GPU with up to 38 cores. Combined with a larger cash, it delivers up to 30% greater performance. It also has our latest neural engine [00:03:30] and a powerful media engine with twice the ProRes support to dramatically accelerate media playback and transcoding. So that's M two max, a highly capable CPU and a monster GPU support for massive amounts of unified memory. Our most advanced media engine and industry leading performance per wat. It's the world's most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop. Now back to Laura, Speaker 2: [00:04:00] M two Max takes the incredible performance of MacBook Pro. Even further colorists can grade eight K video anywhere with Da Vinci resolve up to 30% faster than the previous generation with M one max and two times faster than the faster Intel based MacBook Pro artists can have a mobile 3D studio wherever they go with effects rendering in Cinema 4d. That's up to 30% faster than before and six times [00:04:30] faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro. And with up to 96 gigabytes of unified memory craters can work on scenes. So large PC laptops can't even run them. And it's amazing. Battery life gets even longer with up to 22 hours. That's the longest battery life ever on a Mac and MacBook Pro with M two PRO and M two Max delivers all this performance, whether plugged in or on battery. [00:05:00] The new math book Pro also supports wifi 60. That's up to twice as fast as the previous generation. And with more advanced H D M I, it supports up to eight K displays. So that's the new MacBook Pro with M two PRO and M two max with amazing performance, extraordinary battery life advanced connectivity, and the best display ever in a laptop. It empowers users to take their creativity to new heights. [00:05:30] Before I hand it back to John, let's see what the new MacBook Pro can do in the hands of pro users. Speaker 1: The new MacBook Pro is more powerful and capable than ever. The 14 inch model still starts at 1999 and the 16 inch model at 24 99, making them an incredible value.