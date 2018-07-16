CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Car Audio
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Fuel-Efficient Cars
Hybrids
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Amazon Prime Day 2018
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Watch a 3D-printer create pixel sushi"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
What
the Future
Watch a 3D-printer create pixel sushi
The Pixel Food Printer creates sushi with edible gel.
1:04
/
July 16, 2018
Transcript
[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]
Coming up next
This drive-thru supermarket is crazy
6 technologies that make you go WTF
This helicopter is going to Mars
You can preorder this flyer right now
Artificial intelligence designed this Doom level
Organic material found on Mars
Atlas the robot can run
Why Elon Musk's Boring Company is anything but
SpotMini navigates a set path on its own
SpaceX launches 7 satellites in one mission
Latest
Sci-Tech videos
This drive-thru supermarket is crazy
3:06
July 16, 2018
A Turkish architecture firm has released its concept for a drive-thru supermarket.
Play video
6 technologies that make you go WTF
4:06
July 14, 2018
This is the tech that make you go WTF?!
Play video
This helicopter is going to Mars
1:46
July 14, 2018
NASA is getting ready to send the first heavier-than-air craft to explore Mars.
Play video
You can preorder this flyer right now
1:49
July 13, 2018
Kitty Hawk says you can learn to fly this in 20 minutes.
Play video
Artificial intelligence designed this Doom level
1:46
July 13, 2018
Italian researchers used artifical intelligence to create new levels for the classic Doom video game.
Play video
Organic material found on Mars
1:58
July 12, 2018
NASA announces Curiosity Rover has found organic material on Mars.
Play video
Atlas the robot can run
0:58
July 12, 2018
The humanoid robot Atlas from Boston Dynamics is looking more agile than ever in this video.
Play video
Why Elon Musk's Boring Company is anything but
3:09
July 11, 2018
Don't call the Boring Company boring.
Play video