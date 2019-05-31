War of the Worlds terrifies its live audience with holograms and VR
We're just celebrating cuz we had a breakthrough where it was just a stage that we needed to get through, which is being able to share the data of everyone's hands and body and finger data in real time.
Everyone, so it's one-to-one, exact as it is in real life.
You feel like you embody your Victorian avatar.
These are backpack pieces that have powerful graphics cards in them.
It allows us to have a triple A game quality in a large 20 square meter Space.
And this room is a motion capture room.
It's got 52 high speed motion capture cameras that basically detect 6 degrees of freedom.
Your body, your head throughout the space.
And once you've got people in here we can do anything to them basically.
It's like a time machine and a teleporter all in one room.
Is a cast member who's got facial motion capture and full body capture as well.
So they're kind of wearing a human puppet so they can interact with you and give a live performance with full facial capture.
So it feels, you feel like you're speaking to a person.
You got to think of mega phobia from the fighting machine.
These big 300 feet.
Yeah, Martian fighting machines that loom over you and heat Ray the space around you.
You feel the heat using the heat lamps smell enhance the smell the smoke.
The fire goes off.
So there's also things to touch and cannons to fire as a healthy emotional simulators underneath as we're actually currently being picked up by Martian fighting machine at this point.
So we're being held by one.
It's like three degrees of freedom, so mostly seems like the moves and pivots in all directions is a It's a software development kit, and we connect with Unity which are useful so [UNKNOWN] directly and they'll do whatever you want with that, and this way using a procedure she's really inviting because you can just make it as wavy as you want and you can just [UNKNOWN] change the variables and just This to, kind of, make people scared.
And you can work with it very easily, so you can direct it.
So, people can go through it and be like, need more sea here.
Then you just change variable and get more sea in it.
You don't have to It.
It's always done through mathematics, physics.
George [UNKNOWN], he was like the first visual effects artist really, and he was a magician.
He did a trip to the moon.
That famous, the face that's in the moon and there's a rocket that comes up to it and it's looking at the rocket.
It's the same kind of era and the same time, and that was the time of the cinema scope.
Referencing that all the way through this you're going into this in Moscow.
He's like a hero of mine.
He kind of invented visual facts and nothing really invented a whole new sort of format.
Since the beginning of the next stage of sort of visual effects.
Physical affects and physical magic tricks, and the illusions that happen to you, to make you feel like you're inside this story.
I mean, there's like seven different types of holograms alone.
There's volumetric capture and physical prism holograms and the on-stage hologors Projection holograms and perhaps ghost illusions.
But when it comes to VR we're trying to push it to the edge.
You can have a 12 person social virtuality experience all together and be able to see your full body inside.
But reality is we have to interact with each other and to hold hands and.
To, play with each other in a big 20 square meter space.
Everyone's technology's taken off of them, so you're kind of, you're just yourself when you go through this.
But you get your own Victorian avatar.
But it gives a feeling of megalophobia, and losing your, how I'm losing in the space.
And the feeling of chaos around you as well.
It's a war zone.
It's like a bigger power that has taken over your home.
It gives that feeling, basically.
We've also got Different physical types of actors in the show.
So you've got real actors that interact with you.
Like real human axes, speak to you and act to you in every room.
And we also have volumetric capture actors which is like the virtual reality version like a film captured
And we also have real-time real life actors that are then body motion captured with full facial motion capture to act to you in virtual reality in real time.
It's also like a big Tech exhibition as well take hasn't been used for Tech sake but it has gotten lasers crazy coherent taking it as well.
So it's fascinating from all sorts of different angles, so it's stuff that you can't see anywhere else in the world.