Tech Culture

One of these VR demos made me scream my head off

VRLA had a lot of cool demos, but one in particular did what I thought was impossible: I genuinely felt the sensation of heights (and my fear that comes with it).
[MUSIC] It's a convention that is full of virtual surprises. This is VRLA, and I am in standing in the middle of a 84-camera 3D capture rig from BlueVishnu. This is their small rig, and just about everything else on the show floor is pretty fun, so let's check out the show. [MUSIC] We're checking out auto CVR which you might be able to see at your local mall but since we're here, we get to see it at first It's a swing, I'm afraid of heights. I'm afraid of heights! God! Wow, that really feels like it's swinging. That really feels like it's swinging. I'm closing my eyes and I'm in virtual, my God, no, no, no. I feel like I'd be scared to do this all my friends would be making fun of me. My God. Guys terrified [LAUGH] [MUSIC] 3D live and computer animation have partnered together to bring you this crazy ATV experience, where I am an awful driver, called Ion Torque, and I'm gonna focus on helping not crash this ATV. [MUSIC] Here at VSkull, they have protective VR head gear. Killing the light gap, keeping germs off my face. And also, after I'm done playing VR, I can go rob a bank. [MUSIC] Face Space is using cameras and LED that can track Weapons or just about anything you can 3D print, which is pretty awesome because I'm wielding a sword that I can shoot and protect the crystals. That's how it works. [MUSIC] In addition to all the virtual reality happening at VRLA, there's also mixed reality. I'm wearing HoloLens, and I'm doing an Easter egg hunt inside this really cool setup. Now, there is one problem that everybody hasn't quite figured out yet, and that's how to make it look like you're not hallucinating while other people are watching you. That was a test? Then again, it's a pretty good trick. For cnet.com, I'm Ashley Esqueda. [MUSIC]

