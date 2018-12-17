Volvo's new self-driving truck teams up to fight inefficiency

Biggest hacks of 2018
The huge Marriott cyberattack may have been the work of Chinese spies
How to cut the cord like a pro
Representative slams colleagues, defends Google
US congressman demands to know if Google is tracking him
Biggest tech stories of 2018
The 2019 iPhone lineup may give you deja vu
Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive
Don't believe the hype about air fryers
Radical new engine makes a run at reality
How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'
The Google Pixel Slate hints at what the iPad Pro needs next
TiVo Bolt OTA vs Amazon Fire TV Recast: which DVR should you buy?
Samsung Q9 TV goes against OLED with LCD's best picture yet
Bumblebee transforms from action-packed to adorable
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse spins the best Spidey movie
Lenovo's Yoga C930 is the ultraportable 2-in-1 we've been waiting for
Best cheap phones to try now
Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch
3 Mac apps to get you organized
7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better
3 ways to cover bright LED lights so you can sleep
See how much time you're wasting on Facebook